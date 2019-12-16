5 Most successful January transfer signings in the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk

The January transfer window is almost upon us. Traditionally the winter transfer window has served as an opportunity for clubs to make stop-gap purchases or address the glaring issues in the team that had surfaced in the first half of the season. As such, even though it has always lived under the shadow of its summer cousin, the importance of the winter transfer window cannot be ignored.

Open for just the month of January, the transfer market kicks off a frenzied 30 day period that has clubs scampering for players and pushing for deals. Even though the window now sees active participation from clubs of all sizes, that has not always been the case.

The big guns in the Premier League have previously preferred the summer window which has a more robust structure and also aids negotiations as it runs for a longer period of time too.

Despite that, some stellar names have made the move in January since the inception of the Premier League and many of them have proceeded to achieve legendary status for their clubs too. Today, we take a look at the 5 all-time most successful Premier League transfer signings to occur in January.

#5 Philippe Coutinho (Inter to Liverpool)

Philippe Coutinho

The Brazilian started his football career with Vasco da Gama, rising through the club’s youth academy and establishing himself as a regular member of the first team despite being just 18 years old.

He caught the eye of Inter Milan scouts and made the move to the Serie A side in the summer of 2010. Even though he arrived with a lot of promise, the Brazilian struggled to find his feet in Italy and was sent out to Espanyol on loan in his second season.

Coutinho stared at an uncertain future in his third season with Inter Milan, before he was subsequently signed by Liverpool in January 2013, for a transfer fee of £8.5m. He was handed the shirt number 10, taking over from Joe Cole and pretty soon became a force to reckon with in a red shirt.

The Brazilian improved with each game, his skill on the ball and his ability to score goals propelling him to stardom. He was a proper playmaker who was blessed with speed, pace and vision. Coutinho stayed at Anfield for almost 5 seasons, racking up 201 appearances and scoring 54 goals.

Barcelona ultimately came calling in the 2017/18 season and Coutinho subsequently made the move to the Camp Nou in January of 2018, for a whopping £142m. He is currently on loan at Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

