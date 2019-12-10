3 fastest Manchester United players this season

Marcus Rashford

Last week, Manchester United managed to usurp Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in back to back Premier League games, marking the first time this season that the Red Devils have won 2 games in a row in the league. The mood at Old Trafford is understandably buoyant; Manchester United did not just win those two games, they dominated two of the best teams in the league. The derby win was also the icing on the cake of their recent resurgence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly deserves the lion’s share of the credit, after all, it was his fast and fluid counter-attacking system that left the opponents seething on the pitch. The Red Devils have shown a tendency to revert to the traditional United style of play that is built on fast players who can be devastating on the break.

Like the blessed teams of the old, Manchester United’s current crop of players also features some fantastic speedsters, who have achieved unbelievable top speeds this season. But who is the fastest among them all?

All stats are taken from the official Manchester United website.

3. Jesse Lingard: Top speed – 34.43 km/hr

Jesse Lingard

The Englishman has been the brunt of criticism from fans and opponents alike, owing to his poor goal scoring record in recent times. Lingard had been through a dry patch for the majority of the year but finally answered his critics against Astana in the Europa League a fortnight ago, where he got back his goalscoring touch. Regardless of his form in front of goal, the Englishman remains crucial to Solskjaer’s style of play at Manchester United.

Lingard has thrived in the hole behind the striker in the Norwegian’s high press formation. The Englishman’s energy and commitment to closing down the opposition remains one of the key aspects of his gameplay. However, the biggest reason why Lingard remains vital to this United team is his speed on the pitch.

The Manchester United academy graduate is also one of the fastest players in the United squad and his speed is an asset when the Red Devils hit the opposition on the break. The Englishman is a part of the fantastic front four of Manchester United who have struck gold this season on the counter-attack.

Against Manchester City, Lingard was one of the unsung heroes on the pitch. He covered the most distance on the pitch – 11.88kms and his infectious speed caused the City backline a lot of headaches. The Englishman was also United’s fastest player on the day, hitting a top speed of 34.43 km/hr and even drew praise from Solskjaer for his performance.

