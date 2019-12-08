Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: 5 players who were brilliant for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Buoyed by the fantastic win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, Manchester United travelled to the Etihad with the belief that they could get a positive result away from their noisy neighbours. The Red Devils had put up a show in the last game, refusing to let Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford take centre stage. United were almost perfect all around the pitch and dominated Spurs to secure all 3 points. It was up to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, now, to get a record straight on Saturday.

The Red Devils had failed to win 2 consecutive games this season, but Wednesday’s victory managed to embed seeds of hope into the hearts of the United faithful. The Manchester Derby has hardly ever required any extra motivation, but a win meant a chance to inch closer to the top 4, especially after Chelsea’s defeat earlier in the day.

Pep Guardiola’s side were already trailing Liverpool by 11 points and were perhaps a bit vulnerable for the first time in recent years. The Norwegian knew he had a chance to wreck the Spaniard’s season and he named his first eleven accordingly.

The game started at a frantic pace, but it was the away side who took the lead through Rashford in the 23rd minute. Martial then doubled the score for the Red Devils 6 minutes later. The game went into the break with the score 2-0 to United. After the break, City threw the kitchen sink at United, but the Red Devils held on right until the dying moments of the game.

Nicolas Otamendi got a goal back for the home side in the 85th minute, setting up a frenzied last few minutes. However, United managed to hold on and won the game 2-1. Every player put in a stellar shift on the night, but Solskjaer will be mighty pleased with the performance of these 5 men, who were brilliant against City.

5. Fred

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

The Brazilian was one of the best players on the pitch against Tottenham in midweek. Fred relished the presence of Scott McTominay alongside him in the middle of the park, as it allows him to play his natural game. He had the Scottish midfielder for company once again, against City, and put in another reminder of his quality on the pitch.

Fred worked tirelessly in the middle of the park and should have even picked up an assist when he gloriously set up Rashford in the first half. He denied City the chance to get comfortable in the middle of the pitch and his intelligence was key to United breaking away at speed.

The Brazilian also shielded his defence with his life and battled right till the end to help United gather all 3 points.

