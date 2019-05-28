×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona News: Martinez and ex-Barcelona legend Henry could replace Valverde and his assistant, as per reports

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
781   //    28 May 2019, 16:24 IST

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final
Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

What's the story?

According to reports from Di Marzio and Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are set to part ways with Ernesto Valverde.

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez is currently favourites to succeed Valverde, whereas, Blaugrana legend Thierry Henry could become the assistant coach.

In case you didn't know...

Valverde took charge of the Catalan giants at the start of the 2017/18 season and has guided the club to two consecutive La Liga titles. Valverde also helped Barcelona to win the domestic double in his first season at the Camp Nou, but the club's failure in the Champions League in both campaigns remains a major reason for his criticism.

Like in the previous season, Barcelona were handed a shock exit from the knockout stages of the Champions League in the present campaign. They failed to hold on to their three-goal lead yet again as Liverpool inflicted a crushing 4-0 defeat in the return leg at Anfield to knock them out from the semi-final stages.

Barcelona endured a similar fate last season when they saw Roma overturn their three-goal advantage in the quarter-final stages. Moreover, the recent loss to Valencia in the Copa del Rey final added more to Barcelona and Valverde's misery.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are set to sack Valverde and hire Martinez to replace him. The former Everton boss is currently managing the Belgium national team, but he remains the favourite to take charge at the Camp Nou. Despite the support of Lionel Messi and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Blaugrana hierarchy has decided to part ways with Valverde.

According to reports, Martinez is set to take charge immediately, with former Barcelona forward Henry becoming his assistant. Martinez has already rejected offers from Sevilla and Real Betis but he is open to the idea of coaching Barcelona. Martinez is currently with Belgium, but he will be relieved of his duties with the national team when he takes charge of Barcelona.

What's next?

Barcelona will travel to play their pre-season friendlies in July and are expected to announce Valverde's replacement soon.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Belgium Football Lionel Messi Roberto Martinez Ernesto Valverde La Liga News
Advertisement
4 potential replacements for Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Barcelona and the Ernesto Valverde conundrum
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: 'A woman could coach Barcelona and be successful' - Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: Who should replace Ernesto Valverde if he gets sacked?
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona: 3 forwards Barcelona could target this summer 
RELATED STORY
3 replacements for Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona legend set to replace Valverde, Real Madrid to announce major signing in 2 weeks and more La Liga news: 13 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 right-backs the Blaugrana could sign 
RELATED STORY
10 legends that didn't get the credit they deserved
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Inter Milan want Blaugrana midfielder, Barcelona could sell Brazilian, and more - 8th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us