Barcelona news: 'Morata would be more than welcome to join club,' says Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba says Morata would be a good fit at Barcelona

What's the story?

In a promotional event for Adidas' new brand of boots in Montjuïc, Barcelona, Spanish defender Jordi Alba has responded to rumors linking Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata to Camp Nou, by saying that the club would happily welcome a top player like him, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Barcelona left-back said that Morata is a top-player and would be a good fit in the current squad, if he decides to leave Stamford Bridge in the future.

In case you didn't know...

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has shown glimpses of brilliance in the Premier League, but has struggled at times for Chelsea. After a blazing start to his life in England, with 6 goals in his first 6 league games, the Spaniard has only found the back of the net 10 times in his remaining 39 appearances.

Morata's poor form in front of goal last season cost him a place in the then Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui's final 23-man squad for the World Cup this summer.

The heart of the matter...

Alba spoke to the media at Adidas' promotional event yesterday on a wide range of topics, from the Champions League humiliation of rivals Real Madrid, Dembele's current situation at the club and finally on rumors linking his fellow Spaniard Morata to the Catalan giants.

On Morata, he said that he would love to see a top player like that play alongside him in LaLiga. He told reporters: (Via Goal)

"Morata is a player that I appreciate a lot, he has been a top player for many years."

"Good players and good people always fit in the club[Barcelona]."

Alba would like his Spanish teammate to join him in Spain

He added that even if the rumors are true the final decision remains with the club.

"At the end, it's the club's [decision] if they want to sign him or not, as with any other player."

"If the rumors are true, he would be very welcome, as all the new players [are]."

It should be noted here that Sarri has claimed that he wants to utilize Hazard in a 'false-nine' role, which probably signals the end of Morata's time in England.

But, Chelsea won't be willing to sell a player they bought for £58million last summer without securing a backup first.

What's next?

Chelsea do not have a reliable striker in their squad and losing Morata, who is their best number 9 at the moment, can spell disaster for the club.

