Barcelona news: “Neymar is sorry to leave Barcelona,” claims Brazil and Blaugrana legend

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
45   //    21 May 2019, 19:11 IST

International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona
International Champions Cup 2017 - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona

What is the story?

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo believes that Neymar made a "mistake" by leaving the Catalan giants. He has also claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is "sorry" about his decision to quit the Camp Nou outfit.

In case you didn’t know….

Neymar joined Barcelona in the summer of 2013 and spent four years at the Catalan club. The hugely gifted Brazilian won nine trophies during his tenure at the Camp Nou, including one Champions League title, two La Liga crowns and three Copa del Rey gold medals.

However, Neymar left Barcelona in a big-money move to PSG in 2017 to explore new challenges. Neymar’s career graph has only went to downwards since the move as the forward has failed to make an impact in the Champions League and missed the Ballon d’Or podium for the last two years.

Neymar’s fellow countryman and Selecao legend Rivaldo is regarded as one of the greatest ever to embrace the famous yellow jersey of Brazil. Rivaldo helped Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph in 2002 in which the attacking midfielder played a crucial role to get his team over the line.

He also spent five years at Barcelona where he won two La Liga titles and one Copa del Rey. During his tenure at Barcelona, Rivaldo scored 130 goals for the club and is the ninth-highest goalscorer in history of the Catalan giants.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview Rivaldo said,

"If you talk to Neymar, his father or his family, they will tell you that he is not sorry, but I think he is.
“Barcelona is Barcelona. Neymar is a player of the team's level."

When asked if he wants to see Neymar again in a Barcelona shirt, Rivaldo replied,

"I do not know if that's good or not for Barcelona."
"But it is clear, that he made a mistake by leaving."

What’s Next?

Neymar, who has endured an injury-ravaged campaign, hasscored 23 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

