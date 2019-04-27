Barcelona news: 'Neymar told me he would never forget the family he had at Barcelona', reveals Malcom

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves - Copa Del Rey Final

Barcelona winger Malcom has revealed that former Blaugrana star Neymar Jr still holds the family he had at the club close to his heart, adding that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar had familiarised him with the relationships he would make at the Catalan outfit.

During his stint with Barcelona, Neymar was a part of the most lethal attacking trio in Spain, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and together wreaked havoc in defences across the country.

After registering over 100 goals, the Brazil international made a record-breaking €222 million transfer to Ligue 1 giants PSG, where he has made a phenomenal link-up with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Neymar revealed his reasons behind the move saying, "I left because I wanted a new challenge, the challenge to win and find something new, to find new tests."

"Barcelona is a club that has always fascinated me, and I still love it today. But at that time I wanted to try something new and that’s why I decided to leave."

"It was very difficult to make that decision, there were even moments when I hesitated and asked not to leave. I was like that for about two weeks before deciding to go to Paris."

Malcom has opened up about his relationship with his teammates, telling De Sola (via Marca), "Besides the Brazilians, there are three that for me are the most fun: Arturo Vidal, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. I think Jordi Alba is the funniest.He is ugly but says that everyone is uglier and is always joking around."

"That's a very good thing because it grows a familiar atmosphere, and we get to know each other better through these things and also strengthens the bond in the group. That's Barcelona, it's a family."

The 22-year-old added that Neymar himself could not forget the familial ties he made at the club. "Even Neymar told me that Barcelona is a family and that he would never forget the family he had here. He told me to take advantage and stay calm, that he knows how much potential I have and he is sure that I will succeed, like all Brazilians."

Barcelona are set to play host to Levante in a La Liga game later tonight.