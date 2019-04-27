×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona news: 'Neymar told me he would never forget the family he had at Barcelona', reveals Malcom

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
25   //    27 Apr 2019, 10:45 IST

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves - Copa Del Rey Final
FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves - Copa Del Rey Final

What's the story?

Barcelona winger Malcom has revealed that former Blaugrana star Neymar Jr still holds the family he had at the club close to his heart, adding that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar had familiarised him with the relationships he would make at the Catalan outfit.

In case you didn't know...

During his stint with Barcelona, Neymar was a part of the most lethal attacking trio in Spain, alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and together wreaked havoc in defences across the country. 

After registering over 100 goals, the Brazil international made a record-breaking €222 million transfer to Ligue 1 giants PSG, where he has made a phenomenal link-up with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Neymar revealed his reasons behind the move saying, "I left because I wanted a new challenge, the challenge to win and find something new, to find new tests."

"Barcelona is a club that has always fascinated me, and I still love it today. But at that time I wanted to try something new and that’s why I decided to leave."

"It was very difficult to make that decision, there were even moments when I hesitated and asked not to leave. I was like that for about two weeks before deciding to go to Paris."

The heart of the matter

Malcom has opened up about his relationship with his teammates, telling De Sola (via Marca), "Besides the Brazilians, there are three that for me are the most fun: Arturo Vidal, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. I think Jordi Alba is the funniest.He is ugly but says that everyone is uglier and is always joking around."

"That's a very good thing because it grows a familiar atmosphere, and we get to know each other better through these things and also strengthens the bond in the group. That's Barcelona, it's a family."

The 22-year-old added that Neymar himself could not forget the familial ties he made at the club. "Even Neymar told me that Barcelona is a family and that he would never forget the family he had here. He told me to take advantage and stay calm, that he knows how much potential I have and he is sure that I will succeed, like all Brazilians."

What's next?

Barcelona are set to play host to Levante in a La Liga game later tonight.

Tags:
Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira
Advertisement
Barcelona: Do they still need Neymar?
RELATED STORY
Neymar news: PSG superstar does not want to talk about Barcelona return
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Blaugrana chief rules out Neymar's return
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca to sell one star player to fund Neymar deal
RELATED STORY
'Everyone who has played for Barcelona and left has regretted it'- Adriano reveals that Neymar regrets leaving the club
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants LaLiga striker at Barcelona, Neymar's dad reveals why he left Camp Nou and more: Barcelona Transfer Roundup, 25 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona could sell £142m star to fund a deal to sign Neymar
RELATED STORY
5 best Neymar performances for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
'There has not been a call to Barcelona' - Neymar Jr's father opens up about transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us