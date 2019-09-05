Barcelona News: Neymar was ready to do anything to make a comeback to Nou Camp this summer, insists Luiz Suarez

Neymar and Luiz Suarez, alongside Lionel Messi, formed a prolific attacking troika named MSN.

What's the story?

According to Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, in a bid to seal a remarkable comeback to Nou Camp this summer, Neymar was ready to do anything to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the recently closed transfer market.

In case you missed it...

During the summer of 2013, Barcelona became Neymar's first European club when he first moved to the continent from his boyhood club Santos F.C. in Brazil. In his four seasons at the Catalan club, the 27-year-old managed an impressive tally of 105 goals and 59 assists across all competitions.

Together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar formed one of world football's most fruitful attacking trios of all time, managing to win three Copa Del Reys, two LaLigas, one Spanish Super Cup, and a UEFA Champions League.

However, to emerge from the shadows of Messi, the Brazil international decided to part ways with Barcelona. Despite signing a contract extension in the summer before, Neymar moved to PSG after the French outfit paid his €222m release clause.

Despite racking up prolific numbers for Les Parisiens, Neymar never settled in France and failed to make it past the Round of 16 of the Champions League in his two seasons with the Ligue 1 outfit.

To regroup after his failed move to Paris, Neymar decided to move back to Spain after a two-year spell in France. Although, PSG's astronomic demands were unfulfilled by Barcelona, compelling the Brazilian to stay with Tomas Tuchel's squad at least till January.

The heart of the matter

In a recent chat with Fox Sports Radio, Luis Suarez revealed that he shares a Whatsapp group with Messi and Neymar. The Uruguayan also told that they had a talk after everything was settled.

Suarez's quote(Fox Sports Radio via Standard Sport) read as follows:

“We speak from time to time.”

Advertisement

“In that group, we hadn't spoken much lately. But we have recently chatted again, now that everything is more calm.”

“We speak from time to time," Suarez told Fox Sports Radio. "In that group, we hadn't spoken much lately. But we have recently chatted again, now that everything is more calm.”

The 32-year-old continued by saying:

“We spoke with Ney when he wanted to leave. At the time, he decided it was best for him. And now his decision was to do everything to come back.”

What's next?

After accepting his fate, Neymar could make his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain this season against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, after enduring a tough start to the season, host Valencia for the LaLiga fixture at the Camp Nou on September 14.