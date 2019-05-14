×
Barcelona News: Reports claim players want Valverde to stay, the board wants him out.

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
263   //    14 May 2019, 01:54 IST

Will Valverde survive the sack?
Will Valverde survive the sack?

What's the story?

Spanish football journalist Gerard Romero, who is usually a reliable source for reports on Barcelona has claimed that while the Barcelona players want continuity and for manager Ernesto Valverde to stay, the board is looking at other options.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona wrapped up the La Liga in Matchday 35 with three games to spare and have already qualified for the Copa del Rey final. Despite winning two league titles in his first two years at the Nou Camp, Valverde's shortfall when it comes to the Champions League is causing friction between him and the board. Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has an ambitious plan to bring the UEFA Champions League title back to the Spanish giants, having not won the continent's top prize since 2015.

After steamrolling Liverpool at home 3-0, Barcelona had a dismal outing in the return leg of the semi-final at Anfield, conceding four goals to go down without a fight to the Merseyside outfit. This coupled with last season's similar shock loss to AS Roma has called into question the ex-Athletic Bilbao boss' credentials in Europe.

The heart of the matter

As per Gerard Romero's tweet ( translated to English from Spanish using Google Translate):

"People are upset (normal). An important part wants Valverde out, the important players yesterday asked for their CONTINUITY. Let's see how everything ends"

As reported by the 'Sport', in a pre-match press conference on Saturday, Valverde had expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona.

"I feel strong, I am fine. We're hurting, I can't deny that. We have a responsibility to ourselves and also to our fans. You can lose a semifinal against Liverpool because they're a great team. The problem is how we lost, how we gave up such a favourable situation"
He went on to comment that he believed he had the backing of the Barcelona president to stay on for one more season.

"I spoke with the president and he offered me his support," he said. "I have always felt backed by the club. I know there's a whirlwind of comments after a game like that, it's part of the show in sport. When something like this happens it seems everything has to be burned down -- like when our kids have a tantrum -- but then you have to build it all back up again afterwards."

What's next?

Valverde will be looking to give academy players a chance in the first team for this Sunday's La Liga fixture away at Eibar. His focus will remain steadfastly on the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25th May. He would want to close out his and Barcelona's season on a high with a second consecutive domestic double to satisfy the ever demanding Blaugrana fanbase.

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Ernesto Valverde
