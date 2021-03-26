Barcelona News Roundup: Barca interested in signing Real Betis star, Blaugrana enter race for Juventus midfielder and more - 26 March 2021

Barcelona are looking to strengthen in various areas and have decided to sign a Real Betis star on a permanent basis.

Barcelona are back in the hunt for the La Liga title after struggling for the first half of the season. Things are looking up at Barcelona following the election of Joan Laporta as club president. Even though they are cash-strapped, the Cules are expected to get busy in the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 March 2021.

Ansu Fati injury worsens

Ansu Fati's injury problems are starting to become a real cause of concern for Barcelona. According to El Mundo Deportivo, the youngster woke up at 3 am due to pain from the swelling in his knee and has now asked for a change in treatment.

Fati has already undergone two surgeries on his knee but the meniscus in his knee has not healed as per Cat Radio which means that he will need to undergo a third operation. This is a big setback for the teenager, who was the standout performer for Barcelona in the opening stages of the season.

Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been on Everton's radar for a while now with Carlo Ancelotti keen to bring him to Goodison Park. They were linked with him last summer but could not get a deal over the line. The Toffees ended up signing Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to bolster their midfielder.

According to Daily Mail, Carlo Ancelotti is still keen to sign him but as per Le10 Sport. they are not the only club that's interested in the Frenchman's services as Barcelona are also monitoring his situation.

Juventus are keen on signing Paul Pogba and if they are successful in bringing the Manchester United man to Turin, Adrien Rabiot is almost certain to leave. Barcelona are looking to sign Georginio Wijnaldum but are keeping tabs on Adrien Rabiot as well for now.

Barcelona plan on signing Emerson from Real Betis

Real Betis defender Emerson has enjoyed a good season in La Liga and now Barcelona are weighing up a move for him, according to Goal. Joan Laporta is drawing up a plan for the 22-year-old.

The report claims that Barcelona will need to shell out €9 million to sign the youngster on a permanent basis. Back in 2019, both Real Betis and Barcelona had got into an agreement where both sides paid €6 million each to Emerson's then club Atletico Mineiro.

The agreement was for Emerson to spend two seasons in Andalusia before joining the Catalans. Real Betis are keen on extending Emerson's 'loan spell' but Barcelona could sign him permanently for €9 million.

