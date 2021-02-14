Barcelona News Roundup: Barca star could return to play against Paris Saint-Germain, Koeman talks about Lionel Messi's attitude and more - 14 February 2021

Barcelona have been handed a boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona registered a thumping 5-1 victory against Alaves last night and Lionel Messi and Francisco Trincao grabbed a brace each. Ronald Koeman's team is preparing for their Round of 16 game against Paris Saint-Germain and things are looking up for the Cules.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 February 2021.

Ansu Fati crowned world's best youngster by L'Equipe

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

French outlet L'Equipe has crowned Ansu Fati as the best under-20 player in football right now. Fati was arguably Barcelona's best player in the opening few weeks of the season and he kept it up until he was injured and ruled out for close to four months.

He has scored five goals in 10 appearances for the Blaugrana this season. Fati's teammate Pedri joins him on the list in fourth.

Ansu Fati has been named the best U20 player in the world by L'Equipe ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/noDFRoqx0s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 13, 2021

Gerard Pique could return for game against Paris Saint-Germain

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona's veteran centre-back Gerard Pique has been sidelined since picking up an injury against Atletico Madrid in November. He suffered a grade three strain on the medial lateral ligament and partial damage to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Pique opted not to go under the knife to have a chance of playing again this season and it looks like that decision is all set to pay off.

According to reports, although Ronald Koeman and his medical team prefer not to risk bringing him back too soon, Pique is looking to make a last-ditch effort to be back in time for the PSG match on Tuesday.

Ronald Koeman says Messi is 'happy and excited' at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi is tipped to leave the club in the summer but that has not stopped the Argentine from turning up at important moments for the club this season. He led from the front as the Catalans won 5-1 against Alaves last night.

Speaking to the press after the win, Koeman praised Lionel Messi. He said:

"Well, we know that Leo is a decisive player, he has been for many years, he is very concentrated. He's excited, he's happy and he's been very effective in front of goal.

"He's someone that when we make passes between the lines to find him it gives a load of depth for the rest of the players and makes them even easier for him," Koeman continued.

"He has a great vision of play, so of course if we want to try and go through or aspire to win trophies having Messi at his best is vital, but we need also everyone else at the best. That's very important."