Barcelona News Roundup: Bartomeu discusses Messi situation and future, Barca board issues statement on VAR and more: 27 October 2020

Barcelona are set to take on Juventus in a UEFA Champions League group stage match. There's plenty happening behind the scenes as well following the Clasico defeat over the weekend. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 October 2020.

Former Barcelona advisor says club snubbed Haaland

Erling Haaland

Ariedo Braida, former Barcelona advisor, claims that he had recommended Erling Haaland to Barcelona during his stint with the Catalans. However, Barcelona snubbed him saying that he was not the right fit for them.

Ariedo Braida said,

“I was studying players and I wrote down some names like Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when he was still playing in Norway. But at the club they told me no, that he didn’t have the Barcelona profile.

“I also suggested other players from Italy, like [Nicolo] Barella, who is now at Inter, or [Nicolo] Zaniolo, who plays at Roma. But if you don’t have the responsibility to do this because it has been given to others, you can’t do anything. I was isolated.”

Haaland joined Red Bull Salzburg and was mighty impressive for them before being snapped up by Borussia Dortmund.

Former Barcelona advisor Ariedo Braida on Erling Haaland:



"The club told me no, that he didn't have the Barcelona profile."https://t.co/tPDSSsaSst — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) October 27, 2020

Advertisement

Barcelona board issues statement on VAR

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have slammed the VAR for the decisions made in their El Clasico defeat via a statement. The Catalans are annoyed at the VAR for having granted Real Madrid a penalty for Clement Lenglet's pull on Sergio Ramos.

The statement reads,

The Board reiterates its confidence in VAR as a technology to assist referees with their work but, at the same time, expresses its absolute disagreement with regard to the criteria used for its application and interpretation in recent months.

The Board considers that, in the cases of identical or very similar game situations, VAR has not upheld the essential criteria of ethics and fairness, which has had a serious negative impact on FC Barcelona and has benefitted its most direct opponents.

Bartomeu talks Messi and discusses future

Advertisement

Josep Maria Bartomeu

Speaking at the press conference held by Barcelona on Monday night, Josep Maria Bartomeu opened up on multiple topics. On being asked whether he would resign, Bartomeu said,

It never crossed my mind to resign. The project is very interesting with young players and experienced ones, like Messi. And I think that with him we are going to win a title this season. I understand everyone’s opinions, as empathizing is important.

Speaking about the whole Lionel Messi transfer fiasco, Bartomeu said,

In Leo’s case is good to get angry because it is not good to accept defeats and we have all gotten angry. But there was a deadline for him to announce if he wanted to leave or not. He did not do it and he is still here. We all want him to retire at Barcelona

During those weeks we had to defend what was best for Barça, and what was for the best player in the world and football history to stay with us. Leo Messi had a contract, and the option of unilateral termination had expired. And the most important thing was that the sporting priority was to begin a new era with Messi in the team