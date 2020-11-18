The clubs will be back to make our weekends entertaining in a couple of days and Barcelona have a lot of ground to cover both on and off the field. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 18 November 2020.

Sergio Busquets out of game against Atletico Madrid

Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have been dealt a heavy blow on the injury front as midfielder Sergio Busquets has been ruled out of the weekend clash against title-rivals Atletico Madrid owing to a strain on his left knee. Busquets had missed Spain's 6-0 thrashing of Germany due to the same reason.

Barcelona released a statement today that reads as follows:

"First team player Sergio Busquets has been visited by the club's Medical Services team this morning and the diagnosis of a sprain of the external lateral ligament of his left knee has been confirmed. The player will therefore not play this weekend, and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability,"

Busquets has started in every game in La Liga for Barcelona this season so far.

MEDICAL NEWS | The Club's Medical Services have confirmed that @5sergiob has a left knee sprain. pic.twitter.com/o5KeaYi2Xf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 18, 2020

Barcelona want Ansu Fati to commit till 2026

Ansu Fati

Barcelona want youngster Ansu Fati to extend his contract till 2026, according to Mundo Deportivo. Fati sustained a meniscus tear on his left knee which has ruled him out for a minimum of three months.

There is a bit of confusion regarding the nature of Fati's contract between the player's camp and the club. The club believes that they have the option to extend Ansu Fati's current contract ,which runs till 2022, by two years.

However, the 18-year-old's father Bori Fati and agent Jorge Mendez are of the belief that the contract runs only till 2022 with no option to extend. He is currently one of the lowest earners at the Camp Nou but has been one of the best players of the season so far for the Cules.

As per the report, when the new president arrives, one of the first things on his list will be to extend his contract till 2026 and iron all the uncertainties regarding the youngster's future. There is speculation that Manchester United are interested in the youngster and have already had a €150 million bid rejected.

Javier Tebas slams Manchester City as he makes Messi exit admission

Lionel Messi

La Liga president Javier Tebas has expressed his concern over the potential exit of the league's biggest star Lionel Messi to Manchester City. Tebas slammed Manchester City by claiming that the Cityzens 'compete outside the rules'.

Tebas talked about Messi's situation at a press-conference. He said,

"Messi concerns me because Manchester City compete outside the rules. It's not only me who has complained [but] also [Liverpool coach Jurgen] Klopp or [Tottenham coach Jose] Mourinho. City are no longer affected by COVID, nor the pandemic or the super-pandemic because they play with other rules,

As per reports, Manchester City remain keen on bringing Lionel Messi to the Premier League.