Barcelona news Roundup: Messi deserves Ballon d'Or claims former Real Madrid manager, star worried about Griezmann rumours and more- 20 April 2019

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Hello and welcome to daily news roundup for Barcelona! Today's top stories feature Jose Mourinho, Antoine Griezmann and Phillipe Coutinho.

Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Catalan giants!

Mourinho on Lionel Messi

Jose Mourinho, former Real Madrid and Manchester United, heaped praise on Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, stating that the Argentine deserves Ballon d'Or. The five time Ballon d'Or winner has racked up 45 goals and 21 assists in all competitions and is enjoying another sensational season with Barcelona.

"He is having a phenomenal season and now, without Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League, he knows that the Ballon d'Or is waiting for him," admitted Mourinho.

"When Messi has the ball and goes one on one, you're dead. There's no way to solve that problem. That's why I don't like to talk about individuals. The best way to stop him is as a team, creating a cage (for him)."

"The best way is to cage him in, to control him. Even then, his position is easy to understand, but it isn't easy to create that cage. He comes from the right and then he stays in the middle."

Malcom reportedly worried on Griezmann links

Club Atletico de Madrid v Girona FC - La Liga

Antoine Griezmann is being continuously linked with Barcelona despite Atletico Madrid president claiming that he will continue with Atletico. The French forward controversially made his decision to stay with Atletico Madrid and revealed it through a documentary last season amid rumours of a move for Barcelona.

According to reports, Brazilian winger Malcom is worried about his place if Griezmann comes in. People close to Malcom already informed that the forward is willing to work hard and earn the trust of Ernesto Valverde.

Despite getting less minutes on the pitch, Malcom pondered to leave the Catalan giants but he decided to show more patience and stay with the Blaugrana one more season. But Griezmann's arrival will only hamper his chances of spending more minutes on the pitch.

Coutinho opens up

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

The Brazilian is enduring a tough season at the Nou Camp, as he failed to fulfil his price tag since arriving at Barcelona last season. But Coutinho scored the third goal against Manchester United in the Champions League to seal a 3-0 win for Blaugrana and celebrated in a controversial manner.

In an interview, Coutinho opened up about his position at Barcelona. The Brazilian midfielder said,

"I believe everyone needs time to adapt. I've been here for a year and a couple of months, if I'm not mistaken, but I've always been ready to learn, to evolve, grow and prove myself out on the pitch."

"This season hasn't been the best, or rather one of the best, from a personal point of view. But I've had that desire to learn and every match is another opportunity. I live in the moment and on Sunday there's a match."

"I'm not thinking about any other or what's coming next. I want to live in the moment and change this situation, but everything comes being calm, working hard and having a clear head."