Barcelona News: Huesca joke about Lionel Messi's absence from the La Liga clash at the El Alcoraz

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 105 // 13 Apr 2019, 11:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Messi sustained an injury against Manchester United, recently.

What's the story?

In a fixture between the leaders and the bottom-placed side, FC Barcelona will take on Huesca away from home.

Barcelona's talismanic forward, Lionel Messi, will be rested for the game against the La Liga minnows. However, SD Huesca have used the situation as an opportunity to crack a little joke on the Argentine's absence.

In case you didn't know..

FC Barcelona faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals during the week. The Catalans have brought home a crucial away goal. However, their talismanic forward Messi sustained a nose-injury in a bloodied clash with Chris Smalling.

As a precautionary measure ahead of the crucial second-leg fixture at the Camp Nou against the Red Devils, Ernesto Valverde has decided to leave the Argentine out of his squad for the La Liga fixture against Huesca.

According to the club's official statement, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez are also set to miss the La Liga fixture due to injuries, whilst Ivan Rakitic has a fever and won't play either.

The heart of the matter

Adding a little humor to the situation, Huesca took to their Twitter account as they announced:

"We have read that a fast Argentine dribbler who takes all of his chances in front of goal will not be at El Alcoraz tomorrow."

"But actually, 'Chimy' Avila is totally available!"

Advertisement

📰 Leemos que finalmente mañana no vendrá a El Alcoraz un delantero argentino azulgrana, rápido, con regate y que enchufa todas las ocasiones de gol que tiene.



¡¡Pero si @chimy337 está totalmente disponible ‼️



🤷‍♂️ No entendemos nada.#HuescaBarça pic.twitter.com/Lktk40GTG1 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) April 12, 2019

Ezequiel Avila is an Argentine left winger, currently playing for Huesca on-loan from Argentine outfit San Lorenzo.

This season, the 25-year-old has scored 8 goals and set up another 2 in the 28 appearances for the Azulgranas.

What's next?

Lionel Messi and co. will host Solskajer's men at the Camp Nou next week. With just one goal to separate them, it'll be a tough tie for the Catalans to keep the English giants at bay.

Advertisement