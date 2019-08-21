Barcelona News: Spanish giants furious with Ousmane Dembele for covering up extent of hamstring injury

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 186 // 21 Aug 2019, 15:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona are reportedly furious with Ousmane Dembele after the winger covered up the extent of his injury in order to travel to Senegal with his brother for the weekend.

The French international had picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of Barcelona's match against Athletic Bilbao last week.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona have been ravaged by injuries to their attacking players, with star man Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both on the sidelines.

The recent injury to Dembele coupled with Philippe Coutinho's departure to Bayern Munich on loan has left Barcelona with just one fit attacker, Antoine Griezmann, for their upcoming match against Real Betis.

The heart of the matter

Dembele reportedly covered up the extent of his hamstring injury to travel to Senegal with his brother. The 22-year-old spent the night on a sofa at the Bilbao airport to ensure that he didn't miss his flight.

Dembele, who seemed to be struggling with the injury after the match against Bilbao, reportedly told club doctor Xavi Yanguas that he was okay. The Frenchman further added that he would contact the club if his condition worsened.

Dembele, who returned to training on Monday after spending the weekend with his family, was forced to pull out of the session citing pain in his hamstring.

After undergoing tests, a 4 cm tear in his left hamstring was discovered, ruling him out of action for at least a month.

Advertisement

This is the fifth injury Dembele has suffered in his short Barcelona career thus far, forcing him out of a total of 24 matches.

What's next?

With Dembele set to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Barcelona are likely to call upon the services of Abel Ruiz or Carles Perez to support Antoine Griezmann up front.