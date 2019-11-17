Barcelona news: Sporting Director Eric Abidal confirms the Catalan giants' interest in Inter forward Lautaro Martinez

Barcelona Sporting Director Eric Abidal has confirmed the club's interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez as the Catalan giants continue their search for a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Barcelona are currently on the lookout for Suarez's successor as the former Liverpool forward approaches the twilight years of his career. The 32-year-old has so far tallied 185 goals and 86 assists for the Spanish champions and is nearing the final 18 months of his contract with the club.

Lautaro, who has emerged as one of the most clinical finishers in Europe, has been named as a potential replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou. The 22-year-old has formed a lethal partnership with Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro and has so far netted eight goals for the Nerazzurri this season.

Abidal has now confirmed that Barcelona are keeping an eye on Martinez, telling Mundo Deportivo that the Argentine is one of the players they are currently monitoring.

He said,

"He [Lautaro] is a complete player, I think he is performing at a great level. He is a player we know, there are other players who also have a lot of quality. I know Barça, I know what adaptation is like, but I don't pay much attention to the player who plays every weekend, I look at others."

The former defender added,

"I am transparent with the players, Luis can tell you because last year I already told him that it was going to be like that, that we were going to look for an offensive player and I don't say he did not accept it, he accepted it because he wants the best for the team."

Martinez undoubtedly shares a number of qualities with Suarez and could prove to be his ideal successor in the future. Having said that, the Uruguayan remains one of the best forwards in La Liga and is unlikely to give up on his position in the squad easily.