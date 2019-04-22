Barcelona News: The Catalan giants are six games away from securing the revered treble

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 188 // 22 Apr 2019, 23:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona's number one man, Lionel Messi.

What is the story?

Ernesto Valverde’s men are six games away from securing their treble of trebles in the last decade or so, as they are in the final of Copa del Rey, two victories away from clinching the La Liga title and in the semis of UEFA Champions League.

In case you didn’t know…

Barcelona inched a little closer to their 26th La Liga title after edging out Real Sociedad 2-1 on the weekend at the Camp Nou, courtesy to a sensational second-half strike from Jordi Alba. The Catalan giants are nine points clear of their rival Atlético Madrid with just 5 games remaining.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Barcelona thumped Manchester United 4-0 over the two legs and booked their first semi-final berth in the last 4 years. They will now face Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool next in the semis.

Back in the 2008-09 season, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, Barcelona became one of the few teams to win the revered treble (a domestic league title, a domestic cup, and Europe's most prestigious trophy, the Champions League in the same year). This magnificent achievement was repeated once again under Luis Enrique’s 1st campaign at the reins of the Catalan club in 2014-15 season.

Apart from Barcelona, the class of '99 Manchester United side, Inter Milan of 2009-10, and Bayern Munich under Jupp Heynckes, are the other teams who have achieved this sensational feat of winning all three competitions in a single season.

The heart of the matter…

Barcelona are mathematically only six points away to lift their 26th La Liga title, and they can practically win it on Wednesday if Atlético Madrid suffers defeat against Valencia on Wednesday night.

In the Copa del Rey, they will take on Valencia on 25th of May at Real Betis’ ground Benito Villamarin where Barcelona will be hoping to lift their fifth consecutive Copa del Rey title.

Whereas, in the Champions League, Barcelona will probably face their most difficult opponent in the form of Liverpool in a two-legged semi-final tie. If the Catalan giants manage to make it to the finals, they will be looking to make it their 3rd title this season on the 1st of June at Wanda Metropolitano.

What’s Next?

Barcelona will be looking to pick up another three points against Deportivo Alavés on Tuesday night La Liga fixture.