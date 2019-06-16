Barcelona News: Catalan giants eyeing move for Bundesliga defender

Barcelona are trying to bolster Valverde's squad for next season.

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, FC Barcelona are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential transfer deal for their talented left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

In case you didn't know..

After spending time in Ligue 2 with SM Caen and FC Lorient, the Portuguese full-back joined German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for a reported transfer fee of €12 million.

Apart from being a solid full-back, the 25-year-old can also be deployed as a left-midfielder as well as a central-midfielder; cementing his status as a versatile player.

The 2016 UEFA Euro winner played a pivotal role for the eight-time German champions in the 2018-19 season as they finished second in the Bundesliga, 2 points adrift of their rivals FC Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese defender racked up 6 goals and 6 assists in the 32 appearances he made across all competitions in the 2018-19 season for Dortmund.

The heart of the matter

FC Barcelona have been in pursuit of a left-back who can offer competition to their veteran defender Jordi Alba.

The Catalans attempted to sign the Portuguese international in 2016. However, he chose to join the German side, uncertain whether he'd get enough playing time at the Camp Nou.

Raphael Guerreiro's current contract with Dortmund expires next year. As per the report, there are no signs of a contract renewal, and the player has already informed Dortmund about his intentions to leave. Hence, it's the right time for the Blaugrana to play their cards and lure the defender home.

According to the report, the two clubs have been in contact for a few weeks over a potential transfer deal.

Borussia Dortmund are demanding €25M for the Portuguese. On the other hand, the Blaugrana believe that he'd cost much less, considering the fact that his contract expires next year.

What's next?

Barcelona are poised to sign some top-notch players and are under pressure especially after their eternal rivals Real Madrid have taken the transfer window by storm.