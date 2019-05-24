Barcelona Transfer News: The Catalan outfit is reluctant to match Man United's offer for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt: One of the hottest prospects in Europe

What's the story?

Current reports out of England and Spain suggest that Matthijs de Ligt's summer switch to FC Barcelona summer hangs in the balance as the Catalan outfit is reluctant to match United's remunerative contract offer for the Dutch defender.

In case you didn't know...

de Ligt is one of the in-demand youngsters in Europe. His stocks have taken a sharp rise in the past two seasons due to his mature outings for AFC Ajax.

The Dutch teenager is the youngest captain to play in a Champions League semi-final. Matthijs also led the Ajax side to a Europa League finale aged just 17. His reliable defensive performance is the prime reason for Amsterdam outfit's success this term, winning the KNVB Cup and their 34th Eredivisie title.

Ajax's captain was certain to follow his fellow teammate Frenkie de Jong to the Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana bosses initiated the negotiations for de Ligt soon after concluding the deal to bring de Jong to Camp Nou.

While the majority of reports indicated that the Dutchman was almost a Barca player, United's arrival has transformed the scene completely.

Matthijs' agent, Mino Raiola is looking for the most profitable deal for his client, and an improved offer from Man United has made things interesting in the current transfer window. The Italian resisted the initial talks due to his tension with Barcelona.

The heart of the matter...

Manchester United propounded a cash-rich contract offer of £250,000-per-week to the Dutch sensation. de Ligt rejected the advances from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to loss of appeal in the Salford outfit after their turbulent 2018/19 season.

There seems to be a twist in the saga as Ed Woodward's proposed wages have tempted the promising defender. Being the 'poster-boy' in the rebuild at Old Trafford has also prompted de Ligt to consider a move to England.

What's next?

Manchester United have provided Matthijs de Ligt with an ultimatum with their final offer and will turn their attention towards other targets if the Dutchman rejects their current proposal.

In the meanwhile, the Dutch sensation is preparing for UEFA Nations League clash with England and will decide his future project after the international tournament ends.