Barcelona News: 'The door will always be open for Pep Guardiola' says Blaugrana President Josep Bartomeu

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu has refused to rule out a potential return for Pep Guardiola in the future, as per La Republica.

Current coach Ernesto Valdere has come under immense criticism from the Blaugrana faithful after lacklustre performances despite a star-studded squad and Pep Guardiola, similarly, is beginning to feel the heat in Manchester. Bartomeu said,

“It doesn't depend on me. It was Pep who decided to leave, but the door will always be open for him at Barca.”

The Catalan rose through the ranks at Barcelona and was an important figure in the team during his playing career. It was, however, his managerial career which followed his playing days that makes him one of the greatest football minds of his generation. Guardiola won an unprecedented 14 trophies in the span of his 4 glorious years at the helm of the Blaugrana.

After departing from Catalunya, Guardiola endured a bittersweet spell at Bayern Munich where a trophy-laden time was tainted by failure in Europe. Now at Manchester City, he has built a stellar unit of players and won 2 Premier League titles on the trot, including a first-ever domestic treble in English football.

However, 2019/20 has not been Guardiola's year after their loss against Spurs in the Champions League quarter-final last season and more recently, Liverpool's seemingly never-ending run of wins in the Premier League.

32 - This is Pep Guardiola’s worst points return after the first 16 matches of a top-flight season in his managerial career (32 pts). Sluggish. pic.twitter.com/Wvd8Uqzlzy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2019

Guardiola's search for another Champions League victory goes hand in hand with that of Lionel Messi's Barcelona, who haven't won the coveted trophy since their treble in 2015. Despite losing Neymar Jr, they have signed the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and a host of other talent but have failed to make it all the way.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has the backing of the players despite overseeing the infamous 3-0 and 4-0 losses to Roma and Liverpool respectively, both leading to embarrassing exits from the Champions League. The Spaniard divides opinion and has a contract till 2021 in Catalunya.

The former Athletic Bilbao man is likely to be replaced should another failure in Europe follow, especially after the arrival of World Cup winner Antoinne Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. If this does happen, and Guardiola does decide to part ways with the Cityzens, a potential reunion with the Blaugrana could be on the cards for the Catalan.