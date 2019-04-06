Barcelona News: 'To bring him back home would be great'- President open to the return of Pep Guardiola

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has claimed that the Catalan club would always welcome Pep Guardiola back at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Pep Guardiola spent 11 years with the Blaugrana as a first team player after moving up the ranks from academy graduate.

But Guardiola garnered more fame as a manager rather than a player, after he won 14 trophies in the 4 years he spent as the manager of Barcelona, and Guardiola's team will always remain one of the best teams in football history.

Pep moved on to Bayern Munich where he won domestic titles, and currently, he is leading Manchester City to glory.

Manchester City are in contention to retain the Premier League title, and are still alive in all competitions.

The master tactician stated last year that he would like to coach La Masia, where it all began for him.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde is enjoying a successful tenure with the Blaugrana. Valverde is set to stay on as manager of the club next season after extending his contract last month.

The heart of the matter

The Barcelona president claimed that he would always be open to the prospect of Guardiola returning to manage the club.

Speaking in an interview, Bartomeu said:

"He took the decision to leave and, of course, when Barca are looking for a new coach I am sure he will be one of the next board's candidates,"

"I think Pep said recently that he didn't see himself as the first team coach again, but maybe with the academy. He's very clear on the club's philosophy and style of play and to be able to bring him back home would be great for the club and for the players."

What's next?

Both Manchester City and Barcelona are alive in all competitions.

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid next in LaLiga, while Pep Guardiola's men will face Brighton in the FA Cup semifinals.

