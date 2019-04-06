×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona News: 'To bring him back home would be great'- President open to the return of Pep Guardiola

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
242   //    06 Apr 2019, 13:00 IST

Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Fulham FC v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has claimed that the Catalan club would always welcome Pep Guardiola back at the club.

In case you didn't know...

Pep Guardiola spent 11 years with the Blaugrana as a first team player after moving up the ranks from academy graduate.

But Guardiola garnered more fame as a manager rather than a player, after he won 14 trophies in the 4 years he spent as the manager of Barcelona, and Guardiola's team will always remain one of the best teams in football history.

Pep moved on to Bayern Munich where he won domestic titles, and currently, he is leading Manchester City to glory.

Manchester City are in contention to retain the Premier League title, and are still alive in all competitions.

The master tactician stated last year that he would like to coach La Masia, where it all began for him.

Meanwhile, Ernesto Valverde is enjoying a successful tenure with the Blaugrana. Valverde is set to stay on as manager of the club next season after extending his contract last month.

The heart of the matter

The Barcelona president claimed that he would always be open to the prospect of Guardiola returning to manage the club.

Speaking in an interview, Bartomeu said:

Advertisement
"He took the decision to leave and, of course, when Barca are looking for a new coach I am sure he will be one of the next board's candidates,"
"I think Pep said recently that he didn't see himself as the first team coach again, but maybe with the academy. He's very clear on the club's philosophy and style of play and to be able to bring him back home would be great for the club and for the players."

What's next?

Both Manchester City and Barcelona are alive in all competitions.

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid next in LaLiga, while Pep Guardiola's men will face Brighton in the FA Cup semifinals.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Pep Guardiola La Liga News La Liga Teams
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Pep Guardiola: The only way I know to Play football | Beautiful Football
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: City favourites to sign Barcelona forward, Pep Guardiola gives his opinion on the January transfer window and more - January 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
10 of the biggest transfer blunders made by Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
How Pep Guardiola and Barcelona revolutionized football
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola: 3 tactical nuances you probably didn't know about
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola’s contribution to the modern football
RELATED STORY
Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola makes a sensational claim about City's position in the transfer market; Paul Pogba's brother speaks about Man City move and more - January 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Guardiola refuses to hit back at Valverde over De Jong
RELATED STORY
Barcelona midfielder de Jong was keen on playing under Pep Guardiola, reveals Dutch journalist
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us