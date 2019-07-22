Barcelona News: 'We always want to win,' says Ernesto Valverde ahead of Rakuten Cup

A do-or-die season awaits for Ernesto Valverde

What is the story?

Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde, has tried to spread some positives vibes among the squad members ahead of pre-season Rakuten Cup fixtures.

In case you didn't know...

Despite winning the domestic La Liga last term, Barcelona ended the campaign with utter disappointment after they suffered shock defeats against Liverpool and Valencia in the Champions League and Copa del Rey respectively.

However, keeping those foul memories aside, Barcelona have been active in the transfer market trying to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

The latest additions to the club, Neto, Antoine Greizmann and Frenkie de Jong have already joined the squad and have travelled to Japan to play the Rakuten Cup.

📋 [SQUAD] - Rakuten CUP 2019

🛫🇯🇵 This is the list of the 26 players who will travel to Japan



All the details 👉 https://t.co/img3mjPpUC 👈

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/tucjrfnoXj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2019

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the media, Ernesto Valverde addressed that the team want to win every match.

"We're Barcelona and we always want to win, it's the obligation of this club."

"Our idea is to always maintain our style because it's what the fans ask for."

"We want to win the two matches because we have lots of fans here in Japan and we want to give something back to them."

What is next?

Before facing Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe on 27th July, and later will take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea FC on 23rd July at Saitama Stadium.