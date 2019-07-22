×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barcelona News: 'We always want to win,' says Ernesto Valverde ahead of Rakuten Cup

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
95   //    22 Jul 2019, 07:00 IST

A do-or-die season awaits for Ernesto Valverde
A do-or-die season awaits for Ernesto Valverde

What is the story?

Barcelona boss, Ernesto Valverde, has tried to spread some positives vibes among the squad members ahead of pre-season Rakuten Cup fixtures.

In case you didn't know...

Despite winning the domestic La Liga last term, Barcelona ended the campaign with utter disappointment after they suffered shock defeats against Liverpool and Valencia in the Champions League and Copa del Rey respectively.

However, keeping those foul memories aside, Barcelona have been active in the transfer market trying to bolster their squad for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

The latest additions to the club, Neto, Antoine Greizmann and Frenkie de Jong have already joined the squad and have travelled to Japan to play the Rakuten Cup.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the media, Ernesto Valverde addressed that the team want to win every match.

"We're Barcelona and we always want to win, it's the obligation of this club."
"Our idea is to always maintain our style because it's what the fans ask for."
"We want to win the two matches because we have lots of fans here in Japan and we want to give something back to them."

What is next?

Before facing Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe on 27th July, and later will take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea FC on 23rd July at Saitama Stadium.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Gerard Pique Sergio Busquets Friendlies Ernesto Valverde Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Barcelona News: Catalan giants want Valverde to continue as manager for another season
RELATED STORY
3 replacements for Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
A detailed analysis of how Ernesto Valverde transformed Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Reports claim players want Valverde to stay, the board wants him out.
RELATED STORY
4 potential replacements for Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona manager
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Barcelona MUST NOT sack Ernesto Valverde
RELATED STORY
The cheat code of Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Is Ernesto Valverde set to remain as Barcelona coach?
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "I would like Valverde to continue next year", says Argentinian
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us