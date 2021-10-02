Barcelona have offered Andrea Pirlo the manager's position, Italian legend considering it - Reports

With Ronald Koeman's future at Camp Nou in considerable doubt, Barcelona are looking to replace him with Andrea Pirlo. According to reports, Barca have made their offer, and the former Juventus manager is considering it. Koeman, now out of favor after their second consecutive Champions League defeat, could be fired this month.

Barca president Joan Laporta is reportedly a big fan of Pirlo, even though the former star endured a difficult season at Juventus last year. Notably, Pirlo also happens to be a free agent and would therefore be a cost-friendly hire - due to the club's precarious financial difficulties - if Koeman leaves.

— @mirkocalemme There are new and important contacts between Pirlo and Barcelona. There is a proposal for the Italian, who is thinking about it. There are new and important contacts between Pirlo and Barcelona. There is a proposal for the Italian, who is thinking about it.



Reports linking Pirlo to the Barcelona job are a source of concern for the Blaugranas. They feel that the former Juventus manager struggled in Turin and was constantly criticized for his tactical decisions. Barcelona have not yet received a response from Andrea Pirlo. But if he agrees to the offer, it might see the under-fire Koeman exit Camp Nou sooner rather than later.

"I don't know what Barcelona think and what they will decide about my future. It's not in my hands".

Although no hasty decisions have been made in regards to Koeman's exit, it is believed that the Barcelona legend has already lost the backing of the board. Barca captain Sergio Busquets was asked about Koeman's dire situation, and the Spanish international said:

"It's the easiest thing in the world of football [to sack the coach], but the responsibility also belongs to the players. We are in a critical situation."

Frenkie de Jong also shared his thoughts:

"Koeman's future? I can't say anything, it's not about me. If it's the problem? No. We're trying everything, working hard, but the day hasn't come out."

Barcelona players are backing me: Koeman

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Two consecutive 3-0 losses in the Champions League for Ronald Koeman, and there is widespread belief that he will be fired from his position soon. However, the Barcelona manager believes he still has the backing of the players. But when asked if he had the backing of the board, he replied, "I don't know."

Koeman also discussed the loss against Benfica that saw Barcelona fail to put a single shot on target:

'This is not the team of years gone by. It's crystal clear. The result is hard to take. I don't think it's a fair reflection. After conceding so early we responded well but we couldn't score. They are very quick and strong. There are a lot teams stronger than us.'

