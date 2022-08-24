Barcelona open door to Andres Iniesta's return as Spanish great edges closer to leaving Vissel Kobe - Reports

Andres Iniesta will reportedly be offered a chance to return to Barcelona when he leaves current club Vissel Kobe.

According to El Nacional, the 38-year-old is close to leaving the J-League side, who are in severe danger of relegation this term. Following their elimination from the Asian Champions League, supporters have begun to turn on the former Spanish international.

Iniesta moved to the far east in 2018 and has since played 126 times for the club, but is now facing injury problems on a consistent basis. With the end of his career in sight, Barcelona are ready to offer the legendary midfielder a coaching role at the club.

The proposal would be for Iniesta to handle the responsibilities of a youth team, while also carrying out tasks for the club. The veteran playmaker is considered one of Barcelona's greatest ever players, who thrived during a golden period for the club.

Iniesta has played 674 times for the Blaugrana and netted 57 times. He also claimed nine La Liga titles and four Champions League triumphs. His legendary former teammate Xavi is now in charge of the first team.

The midfielder also scored 13 times in 131 Spain appearances, including the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

Briñis @BrinismoATM hoy se cumplen 12 años de que don Andrés Iniesta nos diera el primer y único mundial a España el 11 de Julio de 2010 en el minuto 116 hoy se cumplen 12 años de que don Andrés Iniesta nos diera el primer y único mundial a España el 11 de Julio de 2010 en el minuto 116❤️ https://t.co/hIQcZle2Pi

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez refuses to rule out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sale

The 33-year-old forward has scored an impressive 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances for Barca following his January arrival from Arsenal.

However, since Robert Lewandowski's signing, Sky Sports have claimed that Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign the Gabon international.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are not open to pay that fee for Aubameyang… there’s still work to be done in next round of talks. There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and Barcelona for Pierre Aubameyang. Talks ongoing but the price tag around €30m is creating issues.Chelsea are not open to pay that fee for Aubameyang… there’s still work to be done in next round of talks. There’s still no agreement between Chelsea and Barcelona for Pierre Aubameyang. Talks ongoing but the price tag around €30m is creating issues. 🚨🔵 #CFCChelsea are not open to pay that fee for Aubameyang… there’s still work to be done in next round of talks. https://t.co/XvFDS88LpX

When Barca manager Xavi was asked about the forward's future, he hinted that Aubameyang may need to move in order to register new defender Jules Kounde.

The Spanish stated, as per 90min:

"There is a market that ends on August 31 and we will see what will happen. I am counting on him and tomorrow it could be important, but we will see the circumstances."

When asked if the club would bring in any more attackers this summer, Xavi replied:

"We are going to assess. Neither Auba nor Memphis has come out and tomorrow we will be able to use them. We have to see how the squad turns out. The priority is to sign up Koundé."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava