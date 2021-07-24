Barcelona open to offers for star player this summer 

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for France international Antoine Griezmann, according to the club's president. Joan Laporta has admitted Barcelona are ready to sell their players for the right price to ease the financial strain on the club.

Barcelona are in a spot of bother at the moment as they need to drastically reduce their wage bill. The Catalan side will not be able to register any new signings or offer Lionel Messi a new deal unless their wage bill falls within the limit set by La Liga.

"Griezmann is a player that has a market, with clubs interested, and we are building the squad searching for a financial equilibrium," Joan Laporta was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo. "With Antoine, we don't have any problem, we love him. But if the market moves, we are open to all offers because we are in a delicate moment where we have to balance financial fair play."

"And because of that, we should speak with all the players so that it does not hurt them, or (if it does) for the least time possible. We are making these balances and are open to all the options that the market can give us, but we don't want to harm the team competitively."

Atletico Madrid president unaware of talks with Barcelona over Antoine Griezmann move

Barcelona are rumored to be in talks with Atletico Madrid over a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann. Reports suggest the Catalan side want Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez plus cash in exchange for Griezmann.

However, Atletico have distanced themselves from the rumors. Club president Enrique Cerezo said he was unaware of any negotiations involving Griezmann, but did leave the door open for a potential move.

"I have no idea, they haven't told me anything, I don't know anything. I do not know how the negotiations are, not even if there are, but there is little left for you to know what will happen. In the world of football everything is possible but in the case of Griezmann I have no idea, nor have I asked."

Barcelona signed Griezmann for £107 million in 2018, but he has failed to make a significant impact at the Camp Nou. The Frenchman has managed just 35 goals in 99 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona.

He has also courted controversy of late after a video leak showed the forward using derogatory language during a pre-season tour of Japan a couple of years ago.

Edited by Arvind Sriram