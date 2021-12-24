Barcelona outcast refuses to leave Camp Nou in January - Reports

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti is reportedly eager to stay at the club despite being heavily linked with a move away in recent months.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are eager to part ways with the 28-year-old. Samuel Umtiti is, however, keen to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the starting line-up. The defender's contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona from French club Lyon in the summer of 2016 in a deal worth €25 million. The 2018 FIFA World Cup-winner immediately became a regular starter for the Spanish giants. At the time, he built a formidable partnership with veteran defender Gerard Pique. Umtiti made 83 appearances and contributed two goals in his first two seasons with the club.

Umtiti's playing time at Barcelona diminished due to a combination of injuries and the arrival of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla in the summer of 2018. The 28-year-old has made just 41 La Liga appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side over the course of the last three-and-a-half seasons.

He has made just one appearance for Barcelona in all competitions this season and is currently behind the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet in the pecking order.

Samuel Umtiti has been linked with a move to Benfica in recent weeks. But reports have suggested the former Lyon star has rejected the chance to join the Portuguese club.

Barcelona are currently facing debts totalling up to €1.35 billion, and are desperate to part ways with some of their fringe players in the January transfer window. Samuel Umtiti is one of the club's highest-earners. According to Sport, the club are considering terminating the defender's contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Samuel Umtiti: “I can tell you that I cried when I met the president. I love Barcelona and I don’t see myself elsewhere in any other club… but I've felt lonely”, he told @mundodeportivo . 🔴🔵 #FCB #FCB live Samuel Umtiti: “I can tell you that I cried when I met the president. I love Barcelona and I don’t see myself elsewhere in any other club… but I've felt lonely”, he told @mundodeportivo. 🔴🔵 #FCB #FCBlive

Barcelona must sell a number of their fringe players before making any new additions to the squad

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is believed to be keen to sign two or three new players in January to boost his side's chances of resurrecting their 2021-22 campaign during the second half of the season.

Barcelona are currently languishing in seventh place in the La Liga table. The Catalan giants are also facing an injury crisis in attack. Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, and Martin Braithwaite have been ruled out of action due to injury.

Barça hope to find a solution for Umtiti and Coutinho in January and they’re working on it. There are currently no negotiations between Benfica and Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti. His salary is still the main problem - no talks ongoing as of now. 🚫 #FCB Barça hope to find a solution for Umtiti and Coutinho in January and they’re working on it. There are currently no negotiations between Benfica and Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti. His salary is still the main problem - no talks ongoing as of now. 🚫 #FCB @pedromsepulveda Barça hope to find a solution for Umtiti and Coutinho in January and they’re working on it.

The club are reportedly close to completing a move for Manchester City forward Ferran Torres according to Marca. Barcelona's dire financial situation could, however, force the club to part ways with some of their fringe players before making any new additions to their squad.

The likes of Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho are some of the highest earners at Barcelona and are currently out of favor at the club.

