Barcelona planning irresistible offer to seal Pep Guardiola reunion - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta aims to bring Pep Guardiola back into the dugout by making an irresistible offer for the current Manchester City manager, according to reports from El Nacional (via Sports Bible).

Barcelona are currently in a mess both on and off the pitch and need a born leader to get them out of their misery. According to Joan Laporta, that person is none other than former manager Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola currently has two years remaining on his Manchester City contract and has won pretty much everything there is to win with the club apart from the Champions League. However, things haven't been rosy for the Manchester City manager of late. Guardiola even had a little argument with City fans regarding the attendance in the stadium.

If the relationship between the club and the manager keeps deteriorating, Barcelona have a genuine chance to bring Guardiola back to stable the club on the pitch. According to the aforementioned source, Joan Laporta is ready to do "everything in his power" to convince the 50-year-old manager to return to the Catalan giants.

SPORTbible @sportbible

😬 Recent spat with Manchester City fans

😱 Barcelona doing "everything in their power" to bring him back



Pep Guardiola could be in line for a dramatic return to where it all began! 😍



sportbible.com/football/footb… 👀 Just two years remaining on his contract😬 Recent spat with Manchester City fans😱 Barcelona doing "everything in their power" to bring him backPep Guardiola could be in line for a dramatic return to where it all began! 😍 👀 Just two years remaining on his contract

😬 Recent spat with Manchester City fans

😱 Barcelona doing "everything in their power" to bring him back



Pep Guardiola could be in line for a dramatic return to where it all began! 😍



sportbible.com/football/footb…

Ronald Koeman is currently in charge of Barcelona but is definitely on borrowed time with recent reports suggesting Laporta is keen to give the former Holland manager the sack in the coming months.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, could be an ideal candidate for Barcelona since he has a proven track record of working with youth players during a rebuilding phase which is exactly what the Blaugrana want at this stage.

Pep Guardiola left Barcelona in 2012 before taking job offers at Bayern Munich and then Manchester City.

Barcelona were utterly dominant under Pep Guardiola

Barcelona were undoubtedly the best club in the world under the management of Pep Guardiola from 2008 to 2012. During his spell as manager, Guardiola won three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and two Copa Del Rey titles.

Guardiola was renowned for his tiki-taka style of football while building up a squad which mostly consisted of La Masia graduates. The likes of Pedro, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi were the backbone of the all-conquering Barcelona side.

However, one should not expect the same level of domination if Pep Guardiola returns to the Nou Camp. Barcelona are currently facing financial difficulties and it will take some time before they can start becoming competitive on the pitch.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Pep Guardiola on City fans being angry with his comments about fans not attending matches:



"I don't want to be like United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich or like all the big clubs. If I'm a problem for my fans I will make a step aside but I am one of them since day one." Pep Guardiola on City fans being angry with his comments about fans not attending matches:



"I don't want to be like United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich or like all the big clubs. If I'm a problem for my fans I will make a step aside but I am one of them since day one." https://t.co/bwAVjXbHG4

Also Read

Also Read: 5 best transfers of the 2021 summer window - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

Edited by S Chowdhury