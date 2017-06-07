Barcelona Player Ratings for the 2016/17 season

Barcelona endured one of their most difficult seasons in recent times, one that asked more questions than it provided answers to.

Barcelona endured there worst since under Luis Enrique, and their least successful one since 2013/14 – when Tata Martino’s side failed to lift any silverware. The Blaugrana were pipped to the league title by a resurgent Real Madrid, who captured the Spanish throne for the first time since 2011/12.

Not only did they fail to win La Liga, they were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League season in the quarter-final by eventual runners-up Juventus. The only saving grace for Luis Enrique’s side was their triumph in the Copa del Rey, which has set up two exciting dates with Real Madrid in August.

When all is said and done, Barcelona will look back and reflect on this season as one littered with mistakes and full of disappointments. So, without further ado, we take a look at how the Barcelona players fared in a season which was disappointing – to say the least.

Jasper Cillessen – N/A

The new signing from Ajax hardly got the chances to showcase his skills, having only made 10 appearances for the club in the entire season, 8 of which came in the Copa del Rey. Whenever he did get a chance he gave a good account of himself and made some important saves en route to the Copa del Rey triumph.

Carles Alena – N/A

The La Masia graduate was a constant fixture on the Barcelona bench as the club’s paper-thin squad was put to the sword towards the end of the season. He played only 116 minutes of football for the Blaugrana during the course of the season, deputizing for different players as Luis Enrique’s side looked to see off games. Maybe he will have a more significant impact next season.

Marlon Santos – N/A

Marlon had to provide cover in defence towards the end of the season and he did so with aplomb. He did have a few nervous moments but that can be expected from someone in his first season with one of the biggest clubs in the world. Hopefully, next season he will get more chances to showcase his potential.