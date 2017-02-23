Reports: Barcelona plot move for 2 Premier League stars

Both players have signed new contracts but Barcelona are still interested in signing them

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 23 Feb 2017, 12:39 IST

What’s the story?

Barcelona have set sights on signing Hector Bellerin and Philippe Coutinho in the summer according to reports in Spain. The Catalan club are said to have made the Premier League duo their main targets for the summer despite them signing new contracts this season.

Mundo Deportivo report that Arsenal right-back, Bellerin is Barcelona's #1 target for the summer. The Spaniard has been in fine form for the Gunners this season and has just penned a new long contract worth £100,000 a week.

Don Balon are reporting that Blaugrana are plotting a move for Liverpool star Coutinho as well. The Brazilian has just signed a new 5-year contract at Anfield worth £150,000 a week.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Andre Iniesta and have the Liverpool star in the list. Bellerin is seen as the ideal long-term right-back by the defending La Liga champions.

Arsenal signed Bellerin from Barcelona in 2011. The Spaniard has since then gone on to become The Gunners first choice right-back.

Coutinho has been a Barcelona target for a long time and with his best friend, Neymar playing for the La Liga side. The Brazilian signed for £8 million from Inter Milan in January 2013, has gone on to become a world class player at the club.

The heart of the matter

The duo was linked with a move to the La Liga last summer as well, but Arsenal and Liverpool refused to let them leave. The players too were reportedly not interested in signing for the Catalan side.

Bellerin has time and again said that he wants to remain at Arsenal for as long as possible but it is reported that his decision on whether to stay or leave depends on Wenger. The Arsenal manager's contract expires at the end of the season but has a 2-year contract on the table.

Coutinho is being courted by Neymar to join him at Camp Nou and even Brazil legend and current Barcelona ambassador, Ronaldinho has said that he wants the Liverpool star to join the Catalan side.

What’s next?

Barcelona are bound to bid for both the players in the summer, and it looks very likely that at least one of them will join the club. Bellerin is the most likely of the duo to join the La Liga side.

Despite starting the season well, Liverpool are 5th in the Premier League table. They are fighting for a Champions League spot, and if they fail to finish in the Top 4, Coutinho might end up leaving.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Both Bellerin and Coutinho would be great additions to the Barcelona squad, but they should probably only go for the right-back. Marco Verratti is available for the same price of Coutinho and is a much better midfielder and a proper Iniesta replacement.