Barcelona plotting summer move for 27-year-old Manchester United outcast: Reports

Barcelona's search for a centre-back is set to extend into the summer. The Daily Mail reports that the Spanish club are looking to sign Manchester United defender Eric Bailly in June.

Bailly has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United since Ralf Rangnick joined the club as interim manager in November. But it will reportedly take a sizeable fee to price the the 27-year-old out of Old Trafford.

The Ivorian joined the Manchester club from Villareal in 2017 for £30m. The Red Devils could demand a similar amount in the summer.

Manchester United's option to extend the two years remaining on Bailly's contract by one more year potentially gives them the upper hand in any negotiations. But Barcelona will hope that the lack of playing time will have the defender pushing for a move away.

Barcelona have recently found a lot of joy recruiting unsettled players. In january, they added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore to their ranks after all three requested to leave.

Barcelona move could jump-start Bailly's stalled Manchester United career

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

After making a bright start at Old Trafford, Bailly's subsequent progress in Manchester has not gone exactly according to plan.

After becoming Mourinho's first signing in 2017, the then 22-year-old was touted to grow into a key member at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, due to poor form and injuries, that has not materialized.

Mourinho told Manchester United's official website upon Bailly's unveiling:

"Eric is a young central defender with great natural talent. He has progressed well to date and has the potential to become one of the best around. We look forward to working with him to help nurture that raw talent and fulfil his potential. Eric is at the right club to continue his development."

Veteran Red Devils midfielder Nemaja Vidic added:

"I like Eric’s aggression. It is important for a defender. He is young but confident on the ball. Sometimes he gives away some chances but I think it is important to have courage to play at the back. He still has space to improve and he is at a great club where he has all the tools to improve so I believe he is going to be here at the club for many years and hopefully help the club to win trophies."

But with Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones all ahead of the Ivorian, the situation at Old Trafford is currently unattainable. To make matters worse, Bailly has been restricted to just seven games in all competitions this season and is yet to make a single appearance in 2022.

Eric Bailly @ericbailly24 Nobody is more frustrated than me. I have to keep my head up, no excuses. Nobody is more frustrated than me. I have to keep my head up, no excuses. https://t.co/6O5tx2Caom

It's therefore very likely that the former Espanyol centre-back will seek to change clubs once the season concludes.

Should Barcelona fail to open talks, AC Milan could also be interested in the services of the Ivory Coast international. The Italians were credited with a loan move in January. But according to Foot Mercato, a deal broke down after Manchester United demanded that the Rossoneri pay Bailly's salary in full.

