Barcelona plotting unexpected move for Chelsea star to replace 29-year-old: Reports

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as they look to replace Andre ter Stegen this summer.

Kepa's future at Chelsea is uncertain with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel favoring Edouard Mendy over the Spaniard.

Mendy's world-class performances since his arrival in 2020 have led to Kepa having to accept a bit-part role at Chelsea.

He will reportedly seek a move away in order to get more first-team football.

Fichajes reports that Barca are a potential suitor as they look to replace ter Stegen, whose form has dipped this season.

The German has been at the Nou Camp for eight years, having joined from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 for £10.8 million.

During that time, he has been one of Europe's top-performing goalkeepers, winning the UEFA Champions League as well as four La Liga titles.

But after returning to the side from an injury he has not been at his usual best.

Barcelona, according to Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal), are prepared to let the 29-year-old depart if the right offer comes along.

However, they will not be alone in their pursuit of Chelsea's Kepa as ter Stegen's replacement. Lazio are also keeping tabs on the Spaniard along with Newcastle United.

Barcelona have a list of potential replacements for Andre ter Stegan alongside Chelsea's Kepa

Meslier is earning plaudits

Gerard Romero (via Barca Universal) has reported that Barcelona have three other options in mind besides Kepa.

Leeds United's Ilan Meslier is a name that is being touted.

The 21-year-old is one of Europe's top emerging goalkeepers and has attracted interest from a number of top European sides, including Manchester United.

The Frenchman is tied to Elland Road until 2026 and could fetch a pretty penny if Barca are to look to bring him in.

Koen Casteels is another name being mentioned as a potential candidate and has been a consistent performer for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in recent years.

The 29-year-old Belgian challenges Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois for Belgium's number one jersey and could be tempted by a move to join Blaugrana to heighten his claim for a starting spot.

Fiorientina's Bartlomiej Dragowski is also reportedly being targeted by Barca with the Polish goalkeeper's contract set to expire in a year. He could be signed in a bargain deal from the Serie A side.

The 24-year-old has been one of the Italian league's best goalkeepers and is earning plaudits for his inspired form this season.

