Barcelona Predicted lineup vs Eibar, injury news, suspension lists and more | La Liga 2019-20

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 // 19 Oct 2019, 09:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona will be hoping to get their fifth straight victory in all competitions.

La Liga action kicks off after the international break with defending champions Barcelona travelling to Ipurua Municipal stadium to take on Eibar.

After a shaky start to their campaign, Barcelona have finally started finding their feet with the Catalan giants winning all of their last four matches in all competitions. The Blaugrana, though, find themselves two points below arch-rivals Real Madrid after dropping points during the start of the season.

The host, on the other hand, are languishing just two points above the relegation zone. The Los Armeros will be looking for their third straight victory at home when they take on the La Liga giants.

Team news

Samuel Umtiti is fit and available for the first time this season

Samuel Umtiti is back and available for the Blaugrana for the first time this season. But the French defender may not be rushed into the starting XI even though Clement Lenglet and Jean Clair Todibo remain the only optiosn at the centre of the defence.

Junior Firpo is also available after having been declared fit but is likely to feature off the bench with Jordi Alba taking his place in the XI.

Gerard Pique is unavailable after being suspended following the accumulation of yellow cards. Ousmane Dembele is unavailable for two games after being handed a two-match ban following his sending off against Sevilla after receiving a second yellow card for dissent.

Ronald Araujo is also unavailable for the Blaugrana after the debutant was sent off against Sevilla, 14 minutes after coming on as a second half substitute for Todibo.

Injury news: none

Advertisement

Suspensions: Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembele, Ronald Araujo

Predicted lineup

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Alba, Lenglet, Todibo, Semedo; Arthur, Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

Barcelona's predicted lineup against Eibar