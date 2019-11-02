Barcelona predicted lineup vs Levante, team news, suspension lists and more | La Liga 2019-20

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Barcelona travel to Levante for a La Liga encounter as they kickoff a busy schedule that will see them playing three matches in the space of seven days. The Blaugrana will be hoping to continue their seven-game winning run at the City of Valencia stadium where they have lost just once in 14 years.

After a poor start to the campaign, the Catalan giants have found their way and now sit atop the La Liga points table, a single point ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid. With Real Madrid set to play later this evening, Barcelona have the chance to increase their lead to four points with another win at the City of Valencia Stadium.

Team news

Ousmane Dembele was omitted from the travelling squad

Barcelona have announced a 19-man squad for their encounter against Levante with Samuel Umtiti, Moussa Wague, Carles Alena and Ousmane Dembele missing out.

The French defender has returned from a foot injury but is far from reaching full match fitness. Moussa Wague and Carles Alena were omitted from the travelling squad.

Dembele is the biggest name missing from the squad despite being back in contention for the Catalan giants after serving a two-match ban following a red-card against Seville.

Junior Firpo might get the nod ahead of Jordi Alba after the 30-year-old was substituted during the thrashing of Real Valladolid over injury concerns. Artur Melo is likely to be drafted back into the starting lineup while Frenkie De Jong could be given a rest.

Antoine Griezmann is likely to replace Ansu Fati in the lineup with the teenager, who turned 17 two days ago, being given a chance off the bench.

Predicted lineup

Barcelona Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Firpo, Pique, Lenglet, Semedo; Arthur, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

