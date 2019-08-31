Barcelona predicted XI vs Osasuna, injury news, suspension list, and more | LaLiga 2019-20

The Griezmann show

Barcelona returned to winning ways on LaLiga matchday 2 via a comprehensive 5-2 win over Real Betis at the Nou Camp. It was a perfect response to their 1-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao on opening day.

Barca is currently 10th on the log and travel to the Estadio El Sadar to face 8th-placed Osasuna.

The Pamplona based club have started well upon their return to the top flight, beginning the campaign with a 1-0 win away at CD Leganes. They can be considered unlucky to have dropped 2 points on matchday 2 against Eibar.

Their home form has been nothing short of outstanding, as they had a 17-game winning streak at home en-route winning the Segunda Division last season. They have not been defeated at home in league action since April 2018.

Barcelona will have their work cut out for them as they bid to successfully defend their LaLiga crown. Ahead of their daunting trip to Pamplona, we take a look at Barca's suspensions, injury concerns, team news, and likely starting lineup.

Injury concerns

Barcelona's big injury news is that their star man and talisman, Lionel Messi, is still out with the calf injury he sustained at the start of August.

Alongside him on the injury table are his strike partners, Luis Suarez (calf) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring). Backup goalkeeper, Neto, also fractured his wrist in training before the match against Bilbao. Junior Firpo is also a doubt, as the 22-year-old is battling with a knee problem.

Suspension list

Ernesto Valverde has no domestic suspension issues to worry about.

Team news and probable line-up

With Junior Firpo's knee issue being the only fresh injury concern Ernesto Valverde has to worry about, the 56-year-old is likely to keep the team that dispatched Real Betis with ease.

Advertisement

Valverde will likely field an unchanged lineup

Antoine Griezmann will lead the line, while Carlos Perez will be rewarded for his fine display with another start. The backline is likely to remain unchanged.

If there is an alteration, it is likely to come in midfield, as Valverde has an abundance of options in that department.