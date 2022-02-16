Barcelona preparing offer worth €30 million to sign 25-year-old Spaniard: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly plotting a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. The Catalan giants are keen to continue their progress under the management of Xavi Hernandez by backing the Spanish tactician financially during the summer transfer window.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are preparing a €30 million offer for Fabian Ruiz. The midfielder is believed to be eager to return to La Liga and play for one of the league's top clubs to improve his chances of making Luis Enrique's Spain squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fabian Ruiz joined Napoli from Real Betis in the summer of 2018. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the best and most consistent midfielders in Serie A during his time with the Italian club. He has scored 20 goals and provided 14 assists in 152 appearances in all competitions for Napoli. Ruiz helped the club win the Coppa Italia during the 2019-20 season.

Fabian Ruiz has been in fine form this season, scoring five goals and contributing four assists in 24 appearances in all competitions for Napoli. His performances have helped propel the club to third place in the Serie A table, one point behind second-placed Inter Milan and two points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Ruiz has attracted attention from Barcelona in recent weeks. The 25-year-old will be keen to produce the goods for Napoli against Barcelona when the two sides meet in the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Barcelona are believed to be eager to sign a midfielder to replace the aging Sergio Busquets. The club are also preparing themselves for the potential departure of Frenkie De Jong, who has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea in recent months.

Fabian Ruiz has often been deployed as a deep lying midfielder at Napoli this season, and could therefore be the ideal replacement for Busquets at Barcelona.

Barcelona are likelier to target a midfield destroyer rather than a technically gifted player

Barca have managed to produce a number of midfield talents from their youth academy in recent years. These youngsters are gifted with creativity, vision, composure on the ball, and passing ability. The likes of Pedri and Gavi have become regular members of the club's starting line-up and are seen as the future of the club.

The Spanish giants, however, lack tenacity and physical presence in their midfield. The Catalan club are therefore likelier to attempt to sign a physically imposing defensive midfielder.

His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him - Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested.His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. Franck Kessié has still no full agreement with any club. Barcelona are in contact with his agent since December, they are waiting for him - Kessié has not made his final choice yet. Race still open, other clubs also interested. ⚠️🇨🇮 #FCB His AC Milan deal runs out in June 2022. https://t.co/tvgT6MqqbV

According to Marca, Barca are interested in signing Franck Kessie. The Ivory Coast international's contract with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club. Kessie has scored six goals in 24 appearances for Stefano Pioli's side this season.

The 25-year-old's performances have helped propel AC Milan to the top of the Serie A table. Kessie is widely considered one of the best midfielders in Serie A.

