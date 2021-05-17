Barcelona president '99 percent certain' to sack Ronald Koeman - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly decided to sack Ronald Koeman at the end of the season.

The club have endured a hot and cold season under the management of the Dutchman and he is now set to lose his job after failing to lead his side to a La Liga title.

According to RAC1, Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Sunday proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona's recent run of just five points in their last five La Liga games robbed them of the opportunity to mount a serious challenge for the league title.

Barcelona took the lead on Sunday thanks to a first-half strike from Lionel Messi. However, Celta Vigo equalized towards the end of the first-half thanks to a goal from Santi Mina.

Mina claimed his second goal of the night in the final minute of regulation time to hand Barcelona their seventh loss of the season in La Liga. The Catalans are now seven points behind leaders Atletico Madrid with just one game left to play this season.

Barcelona have shown signs of improvement under the management of Ronald Koeman in recent months. They were in 14th place in the La Liga table in November and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by PSG.

Barcelona, however, refound their form in January and February. They went on to win the Copa Del Rey last month.

Despite the improvement in results, Laporta is set to bring an end to Koeman's time as manager due to his inability to lead them to a La Liga title.

There is a 99% chance that Ronald Koeman won't be kept on as Barcelona head coach next season. (Source: RAC1) pic.twitter.com/9jVRy0oQ8M — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 17, 2021

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has been heavily tipped to be Ronald Koeman's successor

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona legend Xavi has been heavily tipped to replace Ronald Koeman this summer. The former Spain international spent 17 years as a player with Barcelona, helping the club win eight La Ligas and four Champions League titles.

Barcelona have opened talks with club great Xavi Hernández over replacing Ronald Koeman as head coach. (Source: ARA Esports) pic.twitter.com/ACWxqvoMkw — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 16, 2021

Xavi has spent the last two years managing Qatari club Al Sadd since retiring from football in 2019. He led Al Sadd to three domestic trophies last season.

Joan Laporta has reportedly begun negotiations with the 41-year-old over a potential return to the Camp Nou.