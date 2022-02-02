Barcelona president Joan Laporta completed January signing of attacker against Xavi's wishes: Reports

Reports have emerged that the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore by Barcelona was orchestrated by club president Joan Laporta without manager Xavi's input.

Traore has re-joined the La Liga giants, the club he played for in his youth, with the deal being arranged through football super-agent Jorge Mendes and president Laporta.

SPORT reports that the deal was wrapped up back in Christmas time in secret which will alarm many around the club given the recent poor transfer dealings by the Catalan giants.

It claims a meeting involving Traore, 26, his family members, Laporta and Mendes occurred weeks ago and the deal was negotiated for the winger to return.

The saga of winger Ousmane Dembele is a case in point as to how Barca have mishandled transfer issues in recent times. The club were sure the French international will leave in January. Dembele, however, has remained at the club and so Traore's move will be questioned by many.

Although not a permanent transfer, there will still be questions as to the need to bring Traore to Barcelona.

He joins Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dani Alves on Xavi's list of recruitments and it will be interesting to see how much game time is afforded to the Spanish winger.

Was Barcelona's January window a success?

Given the questionable track record the club have had in the transfer market in recent years, the signings in this January window could turn out to be some of the best business the Spanish giants have made.

Financial problems have been a thorn in the club's side recently but their willingness to sign the likes of Aubameyang and Torres shows their intent.

Aubameyang is a respectable replacement for Sergio Aguero, whose heart issues had led to him retiring prematurely.

A player with a similar pedigree to the Argentine, the Gabonese striker has had success in the Premier League and his energy and poacher's instinct will be beneficial for the club.

The signing of Torres is fantastic business, a young up-and-coming Spain talent, the striker looks like he could be a star name for the club for years to come.

At £46.7 million, you could argue the club have finally not overpaid for a talent.

Dani Alves will add much-needed experience to a squad brimming with youthful talent.

Barcelona's rebuild is starting to take shape, but if Laporta continues to bypass the new coach then problems may arise in the future.

