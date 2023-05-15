Barcelona president Joan Laporta makes incredible admission involving PSG superstar Lionel Messi’s return

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, has confirmed that the club are working on brining Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou. He has stated that they will do everything within their power to get the Argentine after his PSG contract expires in the summer.

Messi will become a free agent this summer as his contract at PSG expires. The Ligue 1 side are not activating their one-year extension and the new contract talks have stalled as the Argentine is keen on leaving.

Speaking to Jijantes FC (via Daily Mail), Laporta confirmed that the work is being done behind the scenes for next season's squad, and they plan to include Messi. He said:

"We will do everything we can to bring Leo Messi back to Barcelona. We are already working on next year's team. We hope to be able to reinforce the team. We are in an austerity plan at the club to be able to have enough fair-play to allow us to improve the team. We are doing our homework to be able to have an even more competitive team next season."

Barcelona still need to get their wage bill down as La Liga insist that they are currently above next season's limits.

Barcelona keen on bringing back Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta has reportedly admitted that he will be working on getting Lionel Messi back to Barcelona this summer. He was in an interview with CBS Sports last summer when he first revealed his plans to get the Argentine back.

He said in the interview:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on."

Laporta added:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Lionel Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

Lionel Messi also has offers from Al Hilal and Inter Miami this summer, and could opt for them if Barcelona are unable to get things sorted.

