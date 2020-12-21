Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to sign Hector Bellerin

According to The Mirror, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta wants to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin if he gets re-elected as Barcelona president next month and is reportedly holding talks with the player's representatives.

Bellerín started his career at Barcelona before moving to Arsenal in 2011. Since making his debut for Arsenal in 2013, the Spanish full-back has been one of the standout players at the club.

The 25-year-old has often been linked with a move back to Barcelona in recent years. Bellerin has a deal with Arsenal until 2023 but is reportedly open to a move back to Camp Nou.

Bellerin has been a regular starter for Arsenal so far this season. Before last week, he had started every Premier League match this season, completing 90 minutes in all but two of them.

The Spain international may however, fancy a move away from Arsenal sooner rather than later given that the club are going through a period of turmoil on the pitch.

The Gunners are currently in the midst of a huge slump as they find themselves in fifteenth place, four points above the relegation zone. Mikel Arteta's side have lost eight of their opening fourteen games this season, a run of form that has seen them lose four and draw one of their last five Premier League games.

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin in line for Barcelona transfer return as presidential candidate Joan Laporta eyes £22m deal https://t.co/eFAjYzpq7H — The Sun - Arsenal (@SunArsenal) December 20, 2020

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Barcelona themselves have made a poor start to the 2020-21 La Liga season. The Catalans have had a torrid time on and off the field in recent months, but have seen their form improve in recent weeks.

The Spanish giants are in fifth place in the La Liga table, having won three and drawn one of their last five games. They have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, though, finishing second in their group behind Juventus.

Barcelona signed young right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax this summer. The American has been largely impressive thus far for Barcelona but does not face any competition for places in the Barcelona squad.

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta 'pledges to make Hector Bellerin top transfer target' https://t.co/wVbTrk20jv — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 20, 2020

Arsenal have reportedly set a price tag of just £20 million for Bellerin, which could prove to be a bargain price for a top quality right-back.

Bellerin would therefore prefer a move to Barcelona, as he also looks to make it to the Spain squad for the 2021 European Championships. Bellerin however, will only consider leaving Arsenal next summer, not in January.