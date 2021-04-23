Barcelona ramp up pressure on La Liga rivals with big win over hapless Getafe

Barcelona are back in third place in the La Liga following a big win over Getafe on Thursday. The Catalans put on an impressive performance in what was a tight game at Camp Nou.

Even though Ronald Koeman’s side won 5-2, this was by no means an easy game. After taking an early lead through Lionel Messi, an own goal from Clement Lenglet saw Getafe pull level.

However, a second own goal from Sofian Chakla and a clinical strike from Messi ensured that Barcelona went into the half-time break with a comfortable 3-1 lead.

The second half, though, was a totally different proposition. Enes Unal converted a penalty in the 69th minute to reduce the deficit to 3-2, threatening a tense finish to the game. However, Barcelona killed any hopes of a Getafe comeback following two late goals from Ronaldo Araujo and Antoine Griezmann.

The Messi show

Once again, Messi was the star of the show as the Argentine superstar singlehandedly destroyed Getafe at the Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old hit the crossbar before scoring twice and setting up another goal against Thursday’s opponents. His first goal was an absolute beauty, as he cut through the Getafe defence and calmly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

Messi’s second goal was more complicated. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner saw his right-footed shot bounce off the post and rebound into play but he reacted quickest to score from a tight angle.

Advertisement

The Argentine could have had a hat-trick but selflessly opted to pass on a last-minute penalty to Griezmann, who converted from the spot to complete the 5-2 rout.

Leo #Messi has now reached …



🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

🐐⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️🐐

🐐⬛️⚽️⚽️⚽️⬛️⚽️⚽️⚽️⬛️🐐

🐐⬛️⬛️⬛️⚽️⬛️⚽️⬛️⬛️⬛️🐐

🐐⬛️⚽️⚽️⚽️⬛️⚽️⚽️⚽️⬛️🐐

🐐⬛️⚽️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⚽️⬛️🐐

🐐⬛️⚽️⚽️⚽️⬛️⚽️⚽️⚽️⬛️🐐

🐐⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️🐐

🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐



… La Liga goals in 12 straight seasons! pic.twitter.com/cduXHEa4uj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 23, 2021

Barcelona keep pressure on title rivals

Barcelona’s win over Getafe keeps them right in the mix in the title race. With Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid both winning their matches, the Blaugrana desperately needed the three points on Thursday.

Barcelona are now third in the table, albeit with a game in hand. Koeman expressed his delight with the win but believes the title race will go down to the wire.

"I don't think we're stronger than the other three teams [Real Madrid, Atletico and Sevilla]," the Dutchman said after the game, as quoted by Marca."They're winning games too and we all have tough matches left. The fight will be until the final day."

Barcelona continues to ramp up the pressure on their title rivals and any slip-up could see the Blaugrana move to the top of the table.