Ronald Koeman to continue as Barcelona manager next season - Reports

Ronald Koeman will reportedly continue as head coach of Barcelona next season. The Dutchman had a meeting in this regard with newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Tuesday to discuss his future.

According to TV3, a 'formal' meeting has held between Koeman, Joan Laporta, new Barcelona vice-president Rafael Yuste, director of football Mateu Alemany, and technical director Ramos Planes. Koeman was reportedly informed that he has the support of the Barcelona board and was 'guaranteed' that he will be in charge of the club next season.

Barcelona endured a poor start to their 2020-21 campaign. The Blaugrana were largely inconsistent during the first half of the season in La Liga and finished second in their Champions League group behind Juventus.

The La Liga giants were recently knocked out of the Champions League by PSG at the Round of 16 stage. Ronald Koeman's side have, however, been in fine form in La Liga, winning their last five league games to climb to second in the points table.

Barcelona are just four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. The Spanish giants also have the chance to win the Copa Del Rey, where they will face Athletic Bilbao in the final.

The Blaugrana's improved form has apparently done enough to impress Joan Laporta and the Barcelona hierarchy that Ronald Koeman is the right man for the job.

The Dutchman's ability to manage the squad's big-name players and willingness to give youngsters such as Ilaix Moriba, Pedri and Ronald Araujo a chance has gone down well with the Barcelona board.

Ronald Koeman's continuity as the Barcelona manager next season is guaranteed.

Ronald Koeman can begin making plans for the summer after securing his Barcelona future

The news that Ronald Koeman will continue as Barcelona manager next season till the expiry of his contract will allow the Dutchman and club president Joan Laporta to begin making plans for the summer.

Barcelona are desperate to make reinforcements to their squad to improve their chances of fighting for the La Liga and Champions League titles next season. The club will also have to part ways with some key players if they have to raise funds for new signings.

Ronald Koeman delighted as Barcelona players share goal-scoring burden

Ronald Koeman is reportedly eager to bring free agents Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia to Barcelona as soon as the transfer window opens.

The Dutchman is also keen to bring exciting young Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou and also sign a top-quality centre-back this summer.