Barcelona reach agreement with Premier League star over summer transfer: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly agreed on a pre-contract with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The German is set to join the Catalan side on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

As per a report by El Chiringuito TV, Gundogan has agreed on terms with Barcelona. Jose Alvarez Haya claims that the midfielder has been on the Catalan side's radar since the summer transfer window.

Gundogan will become a free agent in the summer and has attracted interest from various clubs. However, Barcelona seem to have won the race for the German, who is ready for a new challenge.

In terms of replacements, the Daily Telegraph claims that Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are on Pep Guardiola's wishlist. However, he needs to make space for them.

Xavi, on the other hand, is looking to add experienced players to the side and is relying on free transfers as Barcelona are still in a financial crisis.

Gundogan, 32, joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and has contributed 51 goals and 35 assists in 278 games for the English club.

Barcelona target on Manchester City future

Ilkay Gundogan has been open about his future at Manchester City. He claimed that he has plans to return to his former club, but after trying out a new challenge. He hinted at a move to Major League Soccer and Turkey but was open to ending his career at the Etihad if possible.

He said earlier this season:

"Turkey is naturally interesting because of my roots. I also like the USA; I've been there several times on holiday. At the moment, however, I'm not thinking about it. I still have a contract in Manchester until 2023, I'm very happy there both athletically and privately, and I can theoretically imagine ending my career at City."

Gundogan was quizzed about the same just before the FIFA World Cup last year and he said:

"To be honest, it will still be a bit difficult next year, but I can definitely imagine returning to FC Nürnberg one day - in whatever capacity. I associate the club and the city with incredibly great people and moments."

The Catalan side have Sergio Busquets in a similar situation to Gundogan and the Spaniard is reportedly ready to move to Inter Miami CF in the summer.

