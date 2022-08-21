Barcelona reach agreement to terminate contract of 28-year-old star - Reports 

According to Barca Universal, FC Barcelona have reached an agreement to terminate Memphis Depay's contract.

The 28-year-old signed from Lyon last year and has had a mixed career in Spain in the year since. He has made 37 appearances for the club, scoring 13 times while also providing two assists.

The Dutchman has previously represented PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and Lyon and brings a world of experience to the table. He is well known for his technical ability and direct attacking prowess.

Depay had a great first season with Barcelona, even ending the season as the club's joint-highest top scorer. However, the club have shown great intent in the transfer window this summer and look set to replace the Dutchman in attack.

The recent signings of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have added further firepower to Barcelona's ranks. But it has also presented the side with a financial problem with regards to player registrations. It was clear that the Blaugrana would need to offload some players in order to register their new signings.

Depay has emerged as one possible option, with the club initially seeking a fee in the range of €20 million to sell the player. Depay has reportedly confirmed that he will only leave as a free agent.

With Depay's wages off the table, it would certainly offer Barcelona some financial freedom in their pursuit of registering new signings.

Barcelona still unable to register Kounde as player

According to Reuters, Barca are still unable to comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play regulations and register new signing Jules Kounde.

The club confirmed the signing of French defender Kounde from Sevilla for a fee in the range of €50 million. The 23-year-old has impressed several suitors with his performances for club and country and was on the radar of many clubs this summer.

The Blaugrana were able to sign the player amid close interest from Chelsea, but still face problems with his registration. The sales of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Depay to Chelsea and Juventus respectively, could help Barca register Kounde.

With just over a week left in the transfer window, Xavi will need to act fast to ensure his squad is capable of challenging Real Madrid for the La Liga title.

