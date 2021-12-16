Barcelona ready to offload key player for €90m to fund Erling Haaland deal - Reports

According to reports, Barcelona are preparing to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong in order to manage funds to sign star striker Erling Haaland. The Catalan giants are reportedly preparing to put a €90-million price tag on the Dutchman.

Barcelona signed De Jong from Ajax in January 2019 for an initial fee of €75 million. Since then, he has made 112 appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana.

This season, however, the midfielder seems to have fallen out of favor at Camp Nou, with Barcelona's young stars stepping up their game.

The 24-year-old reportedly earns £354,000 in wages. This is a massive fee for a club facing financial troubles. Hence, the Catalan giants have decided to let him go.

De Jong father told AD: “Bayern or United? I know Barça need money and a great offer could help, but I don't see that happening. However, 5 best clubs in Europe have called for him”. No negotiations for Frenkie de Jong to Man United in January, as things stand. 🇳🇱 #FCB De Jong father told AD: “Bayern or United? I know Barça need money and a great offer could help, but I don't see that happening. However, 5 best clubs in Europe have called for him”. No negotiations for Frenkie de Jong to Man United in January, as things stand. 🇳🇱 #FCB #MUFCDe Jong father told AD: “Bayern or United? I know Barça need money and a great offer could help, but I don't see that happening. However, 5 best clubs in Europe have called for him”. https://t.co/EbgXduiUxe

Barcelona also desperately need a striker to lead their line and have identified Erling Haaland as their main target.

Sergio Aguero had to retire yesterday after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia. The Blaugrana are now left with Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong up the field. However, neither of them have been able to perform to the standards that the club demands.

As a result, Barcelona are looking to sign Erling Haaland this summer. However, it won't be an easy thing to do. The Norwegian has many big clubs gunning for his signature, including Manchester City, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

De Jong's departure, if for €90 million, could help Barcelona gather the funds to help pay for Haaland. The Netherlands international has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain so far.

Erling Haaland could get the opportunity to be a leader at Barcelona

Erling Haaland has many big clubs vying to get his signature. At Manchester City, he will likely enjoy massive wages along with the recognition that the Premier League brings. Meanwhile, at Real Madrid, he can join a team of European and league dominance.

However, reports claim that the Borussia Dortmund star is looking for another challenge altogether. At other big clubs, the striker might be overshadowed by superstars. However, at Barcelona, he will get the opportunity to be the leader of an attack full of youngsters.

It could be a great opportunity for Haaland to show his true mettle. Barcelona will also be hoping for the same to revive their abysmal form this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh