According to Toni Juanmarti, Barcelona are considering selling Raphinha at the end of the season. The Brazilian arrived in the summer transfer window for a fee of €65 million from Leeds United.

The Catalan club beat Chelsea to the player's signature. They also renewed Ousmane Dembele's contract a few weeks later. The duo have been competing for a spot on the right wing under Xavi Hernandez. Xavi, however, prefers Dembele on the right. He has used Raphihha either as a substitute or on the left wing for the majority of the season.

Raphinha's performances have been subpar as well. In 18 games, he has scored only two goals and provided four assists. Only ten of those 18 appearances have come as a starter for the Brazilian.

The player's camp wants to convince the club that it will take some time for Raphinha to adjust to the Catalan club's tactical demands. They have cited the Blaugranas' arch-rivals, Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., as an example.

After struggling for a few seasons, the winger finally came to his own last term. Raphinha is keen to stay at Catalunya and his camp believes that the 26-year-old could change his fortune.

Barcelona also need to sell a few players to comply with the financial fair play rules so they can spend more in the transfer market. Raphinha is a player who can generate around €50 million. A few Premier League clubs are interested in buying the player.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski outlines the club's objectives

Poland's FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a 3-1 loss against France in the Round of 16. Robert Lewandowski is now focused on the remainder of the season with the Catalan club. The former Bayern Munich striker spoke to Mundo Deportivo, saying (via Barca Universal):

“After four months in Barcelona, and back after the World Cup, we know that we have options to win the titles and of course we must think about it but each title is difficult. I hope that we can win the titles and that we are happy, but in Europe, we must first think about the tie against Manchester United, which will be very tough.”

Xavi's side will be back in action on December 31 as they take on city rivals Espanyol in a La Liga clash.

