Barcelona or Real Madrid: Which club do famous celebrities support?

These famous faces from around the world pick their favourite side.

@TinaKaviraj by Tina Kaviraj Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 09:52 IST

Shakira, the wife of Gerard Pique is one of the most well-known celebrity Barcelona fans

You’re not a football fan these days unless you pick a side in the battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Just like us mere mortals who side with either Team Ronaldo or Team Messi, celebrities aren’t immune to picking one side over the other. The most popular faces on the earth have their own favourites between the two Spanish giants and it must be a matter of great pride for both clubs to have such a star-studded fan base.

Here’s a look at famous celebrities and whose side they are on:

#10 Ricky Martin – Real Madrid

Ricky Martin in attendance at a Real Madrid friendly

The man who sang ‘The Cup of Life’, the theme song for the 1998 FIFA World Cup is a Real Madrid fan. Even though Martin hails from Puerto Rico, he is of Spanish ancestry through his great-grandparents who were natives of the Basque country. His rising popularity in Spain encouraged the Latin American to become a Spanish national and buy a house in the capital, the home of Los Blancos.

An unapologetic Real Madrid fan, he has been seen cheering on the Galacticos at home and during away games. He accompanied his then-girlfriend Rebecca de Alba to Madrid’s friendly game in Thailand back in 2003. The Puerto Rican even tweeted his support for the side when they defeated Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in 2014.

#9 Ranbir Kapoor – Barcelona

Ranbir Kapoor with Lionel Messi

The allegedly reclusive Ranbir Kapoor, part-owner of ISL side Mumbai City FC is definitely a football fanatic and swears by his love for FC Barcelona. The Bollywood actor is very vocal about his allegiance to the club and he is no mere fan either. Barcelona made him an honorary member of the club and their official ambassador to India in 2011 and put his tour of the Camp Nou on their official website.

In an interview with Barca TV, he said, "I have always been a Barça fan because of the way they play football, the players... It is like a religion, they play well and are also organised. Also because of their solidarity. They play the best football I have ever seen anywhere in the world. I have been a Barça since the early nineties.”

The club also welcomed him with a tweet for a Copa del Rey match in January last year.