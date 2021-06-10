Barcelona could replace Ousmane Dembele with Manchester City star this summer - Reports

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona could make a move to sign Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling this summer.

The England international had a difficult 2020-21 season as he mustered just 10 goals in 31 Premier League games for the Sky Blues.

Sterling failed to shine for Manchester City as the spotlight was on Phil Foden more often than not. Despite his long contract with the Cityzens, Sterling has been linked with a move elsewhere.

Barcelona could look at signing a replacement for Ousmane Dembele if the Frenchman fails to sign a new deal after Euro 2020.

Barcelona 'weighing up shock summer move for Raheem Sterling', claim reports from Spain https://t.co/gPQbLGOvhB — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 9, 2021

Dembele’s contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2022, so the Blaugrana might have to sell him and look for a suitable replacement before the summer transfer window closes.

Sterling focussed on Euro 2020 amidst interest from Barcelona

Despite there being a lot of talk about Sterling's future and his lack of form this year, the England international insists he is focused on the upcoming tournament.

“Do what they done before we had social media. Don’t check anything, don’t look at anything. That’s the most important thing.

“I am feeling good. It is all about mentality. You can play a lot of games but if mentally you are not happy, if mentally you are down, okay the tournament could be physically demanding.

"But if you are happy and raring to go, that is the most important thing. It is where your head is at and mind space. And right now my mindset is smile and be happy,” Sterling said.

The 26-year old has been a key player for Pep Guardiola ever since the former Barcelona boss took over at Manchester City. It will be a surprise if the Premier League winners get rid of him after just one subpar season.

Sterling has scored an incredible 114 goals in 292 games for Manchester City and is undoubtedly the player to have made the most progress under Guardiola.

Barcelona will need a player who can score goals consistently, as Dembele, despite his talent, has often flattered to deceive in front of goal.

Sterling could be the ideal replacement, but it remains to be seen what will happen this summer.

