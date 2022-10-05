"Barcelona returning to their rightful home, the Europa League" - Twitter erupts as toothless Barca lose crucial Champions League clash against Inter Milan 

Barcelona have suffered a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League on October 4 and it has sent Twitter into meltdown.
Barca dominated possession early on, but Inter had better chances in the first half. The Serie A side could have had a penalty after Eric Garcia handballed in his box.
However, VAR intervened, and Lautaro Martinez was adjudged to have been offside in the process.
The Nerazzurri took the lead in the dying embers of first-half stoppage time. Hakan Calhanagou found space on the edge of the Barca box to fire past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Barcelona came out with intent in the second half and had numerous opportunities at goal.
Ousmane Dembele went close in the 60th minute when his shot hit the post as the Blaugrana pressurized.
The Blaugrana thought they had equalized in the 66th minute when Pedri tapped in from close range following a problematic Dembele cross.
Pedri's celebrations were cut short when referee Slavko Vincic headed to the VAR monitor to check if there was a handball by Ansu Fati in the build-up.
His judgment was that the young Spaniard had used his hand, much to the ire of Barca boss Xavi.
The Spanish tactician received a booking for his protests as he stared down the barrel of a second consecutive defeat in Europe's elite club competition.
Barcelona reined down on Andre Onana's goal, but the Cameroonian goalkeeper was superb for Simone Inzaghi's side.
Despite sustained pressure from Barca and a penalty appeal being waved away late on, Inter saw out a vital victory that sees them sitting second in Group C.
Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are now third and trail the Serie A side by three points and have it all to do to qualify for the knockout stages.
Barcelona slip up in the Champions League
Many have touted Barca as one of the favorites to lift the Champions League come May next year.
The signings of Robert Lewandowski (who was extremely quiet tonight), Jules Kounde and Raphinha have enthused Blaugrana fans.
Yet they have handed Inter the initiative in the race for a likely second-place finish in Group C.
Bayern Munich are flying in first, with three wins out of three.
Barca will know they need to beat Bayern on October 26 with Inzaghi's men facing minnows Viktoria Plzen on matchday four who are without a single point.
It is a worrying time if you are a Barcelona fan as they may just be heading back to the Europa League for the second year in a row.