×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona's Ideal Starting XI for the rest of the season

Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Feature
154   //    15 Oct 2018, 04:52 IST

Ernesto Valverde: His squad is winless in the last four league games
Ernesto Valverde: His squad is winless in the last four league games

FC Barcelona are in a little crisis right now. The Catalan giants are winless in the last four La Liga games but most importantly, their game isn't on the highest level.

It looks like Barcelona are losing their identity under the guidance of Ernesto Valverde. They don't play their recognizable possession-based football. It's quite unbelievable that Barcelona's midfield is the weakest link in their squad. The midfield players aren't creative enough to provide enough services for the attacking line. Instead, Lionel Messi drops very deep and it looks like he is the only creative force they have in their squad.

Ernesto Valverde must find a way to get the team back on the winning ways. The title race in Spain will be very tough because Atletico Madrid and Sevilla look like very serious contenders. In Europe, it's even worse situation for Barcelona as many people don't see them as real candidates for the glory.

Ernesto Valverde must realise that some players don't deserve to be in the starting lineup anymore. It's time for some new faces and fresh blood. Take a look at how Barcelona should lineup to get back on the winning ways. 

Goalkeeper

Marc Andre Ter Stegen has established himself in Barcelona's starting lineup
Marc Andre Ter Stegen has established himself in Barcelona's starting lineup

Marc Andre Ter Stegen is Barcelona's best goalkeeper at the moment. He is also one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He signed for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Mönchengladbach. He is in a very good form and there is no doubt that he will remain as Valverde's first choice for this position.

The German international is a big game performer and he can pull off some excellent saves. Ter Stegen is exceptional with the ball at his feet. He is also very reliable and has good reflexes.

Also, Ter Stegen should also play over Manuel Neuer for Germany National Team. Manuel Neuer is in a decline since his last injury and it's up to Joachin Low to realise this. Ter Stegen definitely deserves a chance to prove himself.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde
Rikky Luiz
ANALYST
Barcelona's predicted XI for the 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
The cheat code of Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
4 Barcelona superstars who deserve more minutes this season
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: Strongest Playing XI for the 2018/19 LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
The amazing starting XI of players sold by Sevilla
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 6 most loyal players ahead of the new season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's ideal starting XI for 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 candidates for the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
The world's most valuable XI 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CEL DEP 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés
20 Oct REA LEV 04:30 PM Real Madrid vs Levante
20 Oct VAL LEG 07:45 PM Valencia vs Leganés
20 Oct VIL ATL 10:00 PM Villarreal vs Atlético Madrid
21 Oct BAR SEV 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Sevilla
21 Oct RAY GET 03:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe
21 Oct EIB ATH 07:45 PM Eibar vs Athletic Club
21 Oct HUE ESP 10:00 PM Huesca vs Espanyol
22 Oct REA REA 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
23 Oct REA GIR 12:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us