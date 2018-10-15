Barcelona's Ideal Starting XI for the rest of the season

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 154 // 15 Oct 2018, 04:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ernesto Valverde: His squad is winless in the last four league games

FC Barcelona are in a little crisis right now. The Catalan giants are winless in the last four La Liga games but most importantly, their game isn't on the highest level.

It looks like Barcelona are losing their identity under the guidance of Ernesto Valverde. They don't play their recognizable possession-based football. It's quite unbelievable that Barcelona's midfield is the weakest link in their squad. The midfield players aren't creative enough to provide enough services for the attacking line. Instead, Lionel Messi drops very deep and it looks like he is the only creative force they have in their squad.

Ernesto Valverde must find a way to get the team back on the winning ways. The title race in Spain will be very tough because Atletico Madrid and Sevilla look like very serious contenders. In Europe, it's even worse situation for Barcelona as many people don't see them as real candidates for the glory.

Ernesto Valverde must realise that some players don't deserve to be in the starting lineup anymore. It's time for some new faces and fresh blood. Take a look at how Barcelona should lineup to get back on the winning ways.

Goalkeeper

Marc Andre Ter Stegen has established himself in Barcelona's starting lineup

Marc Andre Ter Stegen is Barcelona's best goalkeeper at the moment. He is also one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He signed for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Mönchengladbach. He is in a very good form and there is no doubt that he will remain as Valverde's first choice for this position.

The German international is a big game performer and he can pull off some excellent saves. Ter Stegen is exceptional with the ball at his feet. He is also very reliable and has good reflexes.

Also, Ter Stegen should also play over Manuel Neuer for Germany National Team. Manuel Neuer is in a decline since his last injury and it's up to Joachin Low to realise this. Ter Stegen definitely deserves a chance to prove himself.

1 / 4 NEXT